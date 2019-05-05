I believe it was Oscar Wilde who said: "Weather is so changeable in order to give less fortunate people the illusion of travel." Thankfully I've been fortunate to travel instead of putting up with changeable weather.

Staying in London in the 90s and visiting Buckingham Palace, London seemed full of young Kiwis about to embark on their "rite of passage" - a Contiki tour through Europe.

Mark Wright at Seville's Plaza de Espana. Photo / Supplied

As I had already appeared in a number of TV series in New Zealand, I seemed to be recognised wherever I went. I got asked for my autograph in Leicester Square and popped into a Down Under bar in Covent Garden, leaving two days later without having had to buy a single drink.

Weeks later, in the Swiss city of Lucerne, two little boys asked me on a bridge if I spoke English. Thinking they were locals and wanted to practise their conversational English, I replied yes. At which they exclaimed in broad Kiwi accents "You're on telly in New Zealand eh?" Confirming that while Kiwis can't fly, they are definitely the most travelled people in the world.

Kiwi actor Mark Wright in Kusadasi, Turkey. Photo / Supplied

My handy travel tips:

1. Memorise your passport number and details (it's hardly a Shakespearean monologue!) It saves the hassle of getting it out the overhead locker to fill out documents.

2. If you're travelling to a predominantly non-English speaking country, learn a couple of words and simple phrases - the locals really appreciate the effort. And don't underestimate the power of saying "I'm not American, I'm from New Zealand". It seems to change people's attitude towards you dramatically.

3. Don't leave home until you've seen the country. I'm constantly astounded by the number of Kiwis who have been to the Gold Coast, Fiji, LA, even London but have never been to the South Island. We live in the most beautiful country in the world, get out and see it.

4. Finally, no matter what city in the world you are in, go to the theatre. Being in the audience of a live performance is one of the most insightful human experiences you can have.

Mark Wright appears as British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and James Callaghan in Auckland Theatre Company's ASB season of The Audience by Peter Morgan, playing May 8-23 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.