The no-fly zone for drones around British airports is being extended to 5 kilometres in an attempt to avert disruptions like the December groundings of flights at Gatwick Airport, officials said Wednesday.

The Department for Transport said the zone will widen on March 13 from the current 1 kilometre.

Officials are also working on new legislation to give police more powers to stop and search people suspected of using drones maliciously.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said people who fly drones near airports "are not only acting irresponsibly, but criminally, and could face imprisonment."

Advertisement

Passengers wait to check in at Gatwick Airport in England, after drones disrupted the travel plans of over 100,000 people just before Christmas 2018. Photo / AP

More than 100,000 travellers were stranded or delayed before Christmas after drone sightings near Gatwick, which is Britain's second-busiest airport.

Heathrow Airport was also targeted by drones, just three weeks later.

UK aviation authorities say 125 near-misses between drones and aircraft were reported in 2018, up from 93 in 2017.

In January, flights at Auckland Airport were disrupted after a drone was spotted flying at a height of 12,000 feet (3.65 kilometres) around 7.2 kilometres from the airport.

As a result, six flights were delayed.

A drone incident also caused flights to be grounded at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, which services many travellers from New York.

It was reported that drones came just 9 metres from colliding with an aircraft.

- with nzherald staff writers