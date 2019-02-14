Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.

The discovery announced Thursday is in the atrium of a house where a fresco was found late last year depicting a sensual scene between the Roman god Jupiter disguised as a swan and Leda, a queen of Sparta from Greek mythology.

Pompeii director Alfonsina Russo said that the "beauty of these rooms" has prompted officials to continue to uncover more treasures so that one day the house can be at least partially opened to the public.

Officials noted archaeologists also found inside the ancient atrium a dozen glass containers, eight terracotta vases and a bronze funnel in a space underneath a staircase.

The unluckiest man in history? Photo / SA Pompeii, Getty

Narcissus is not the only remarkable person to be discovered in the preserved Roman city.

Last year, a skeleton dubbed the 'unluckiest man in history' was found buried under the base of a large stone column.

He was a surprise discovery by archaeologists excavating the buildings in the preserved Roman site.

The feet protruding out of the stone obelisk told the graphic story of how he met his fate.

It was thought that the stone fell on the man where he was standing during the 24th of August, 79AD when it was dislodged by the eruption of Vesuvius.

he eruption of the volcano near Naples killed off almost 16,000 people in the neighbouring towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Thanks to volcanic debris and ash, the sites are some of the best preserved from the era and allow for remarkable discoveries like the Narcissus fresco to still be made.

The archaeological area of Pompeii has become one of Italy's best known attractions