Rome's Ciampino airport has been temporarily closed after three World War II-era German bombs were discovered during maintenance work.

Italy's Defense Ministry says army experts are working on safely removing the bombs, which had a total weight of 150 kilograms.

Airport operator Aeroporti di Roma said the bombs were found Thursday during maintenance work on the tarmac. It said some flights to Ciampino would be diverted to Rome's larger Fiumicino airport.

Ciampino was expected to reopen later Thursday.

Advertisement

#7febbraio #Ciampino

Specialisti del 6° Reggimento Genio @Esercito sono al lavoro in questo momento per disinnescare gli ordigni della seconda guerra mondiale del peso complessivo di 150 kg per un totale di 75 kg di esplosivo #artificieri pic.twitter.com/Fz4Zl6G6r7 — Ministero Difesa (@MinisteroDifesa) February 7, 2019

Rome suffered over 1000 bombing raids from Allied forces in 1943 and was bombed again in 1944 by retreating Axis forces.

However it was confirmed that the bombs which closed Ciampino yesterday were of German origin.

Passengers and airport workers had little warning to leave the airport and little information as to why they were being evacuated, though they did so without panic.

"I was eating my lunch inside the main building when the restaurant manager said everyone had to leave," Donato Eramo an Italian helicopter technician.

🔴 Chiusura di #Ciampino prolungata fino alle 18.00 locali per le operazioni di messa in sicurezzahttps://t.co/kWiiG9Jg3b — Desk Aeronautico (@DeskAeronautico) February 7, 2019

In spite of these bombs being undisturbed for 75 years, caches of unexploded ordinance are commonly found during ground work. With some causing more disruption than others.

According to the Local.de, last week 3355 people were evacuated from the center of Essen in Germany after an unexploded American bomb was discovered near the Alfried-Krupp hospital.

Most reclaimed ordinance is able to be disposed safely or in controlled detonations, though it is not entirely without risk.

In January this year windows were blown out of properties in the German city of Lingen, Lower Saxony, after a botched detonation. No one was injured, though 9000 were evacuated and damage was reported throughout the city's old town.