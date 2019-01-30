An arctic cold snap has sent temperatures plunging across the Midwest , prompting officials to close schools, business and state government offices across the region.

An ice breaker takes on the frozen Chicago River, Illinois. Photo / Scott Olson, Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service took the rare step of suspending mail delivery across much of the region. More than 1,600 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Wednesday, including more than 1,300 at O'Hare International Airport, one of the nation's largest airports.

Icicles form on a railing as the sun rises in the harbor in Port Washington, Wisconson. Photo/ Jeffrey Phelps, AP

The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to drop much farther south than normal. That meant temperatures in parts of the Midwest were lower Wednesday than in parts of Antarctica.

The sun rises behind icicles formed on the harbor in Port Washington. Photo / Jeffrey Phelps, AP

Officials in several cities are focused on protecting vulnerable people from the cold , including the homeless and those living in substandard housing. Some buses were turned into mobile warming shelters in Chicago.

While Lake Michigan is freezing over on the railways things are heating up. Fires are being lit along the train lines to keep trains operating smoothly. Those attempting to travel have been treated to kerosene fires being used to heat up the metal rails to keep switches working and allow lines to be repaired in subzero temperatures.

Geese huddle in the water as the sun rises to record-breaking low temperatures. Photo / Jeffrey Phelps, AP

On the other side of the lake, a state of emergency was declared by Michigan Govenor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

The National Weather Service warned that many travellers caught up in the Arctic snap will never have experienced such low temperatures.

The service advised that if people go outside, they should "avoid taking deep breaths, and minimise talking."

A bundled-up commuter makes their way through Chicago. Photo / Rich Hein, Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise on Wednesday morning. Photo / Kiichiro Sato, AP

Lisa Laws is bundled up as she has a CTA bus to herself: More than 1,600 flights are cancelled and limited rail service. Photo / Rich Hein, Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Fighting delays with fire: Chicago rail workers repair broken tracks. Photo / Instagram.com, Metrarail

A commuter braves the wind and snow in frigid weather in Cincinnati. Photo / John Minchillo, AP