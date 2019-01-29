Five factors make a hotel luxurious and set it apart from a standard hotel, writes Dr Tracy Harkison.

Do luxury hotels offer an extra-ordinary experience or just an expensive one?

Today, consumers are moving away from focusing on product consumption and moving towards focusing on experiences. This has been embraced by luxury hotels, which promote the idea that if you stay with them you won't just have an experience, you will have a luxury experience, something out of the ordinary, something extra-ordinary. And yet it could be argued that the elements that enable luxury hotels to provide luxury experiences involve higher costs, which has in turn sparked interest in whether luxury hotels are extra-ordinary or just expensive.

So the question is, what makes a luxury hotel luxurious and sets it apart from a standard hotel? Well, in my experience, it comes down to five factors: facilities, staff, the wow factor, value for money, and points of difference.

The quality and quantity of facilities add to the luxury hotel experience. It's about having sensational beauty treatments that include Whittaker's chocolate scrubs and massages, Olympic-size swimming pools with a spa and sauna, and amazing local foods and wines in various award-winning restaurants.

Interactions with staff are also important. It's about a series of touchpoints between the guests and staff members from that initial greeting right through to the final goodbye.

Guests want to be part of their own experience. Luxury hotels are learning that everyone has a part to play for their guests to have a memorable luxury hotel experience. And that is why it is important for the luxury hotels to have enough of the right staff. Staff who are friendly, helpful, who can pamper guests, anticipate their every need, and make them feel special, enabling guests to have a memorable stay.

Luxury hotels need a wow factor — a Devil Wears Prada moment. What impresses you more? A duffel bag or a Prada bag? Luxury hotels will have a quality or a feature that is extremely impressive, for example, their service, individualism, exclusivity or an intimate

feel — and that is what puts the luxury into luxury hotel.

Value for money may seem like a paradox where luxury is involved. However, luxury is recognised by people as having extra value, status, high quality and in very limited supply, in other words, expensive. But luxury ensures attention to detail, commitment to deliver what they have promised, exquisite local foods and wines, all within luxurious surroundings.

And differences? Even within the luxury hotel sector there are different levels of luxury.

Luxury hotels need to continually improve their luxury experiences by comparing their own hotel to domestic and international luxury hotels.

So, you can have an expensive experience or you can have luxury hotel experience. To ensure that you have the latter, the luxury hotel you choose to stay with needs to engulf you, engage your senses so you can embrace the unique luxury hotel experience by using the five things (facilities, staff, the wow factor, value for money and differences) that can ensure this.

• Dr Tracy Harkison is a senior lecturer at the AUT school of Hospitality, Tourism & Events.