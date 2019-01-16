A popular Naples pizzeria is the latest target of bombings in the area which Italian authorities have linked to mobsters.

A small blast outside Pizzeria Sorbillo in the city's historic center early Wednesday damaged the eatery's metal grating.

The ANSA news agency said eight bombs have targeted Naples-area businesses in recent days. Last month, a pizzeria was bombed in the nearby town of Afragola. The attacks are under investigation.

Bombsite: The historic Sorbillo pizzeria, in the historic center of Naples, where a bomb was detonated on Wednesday. Photo / Cesare Abbate, AP

Chamber of Deputy President Roberto Fico, a Neapolitan, decried "vile" intimidation attacks by the Camorra, the Naples-area crime syndicate.

Advertisement

Owner Gino Sorbillo is a celebrated figure for his work in elevating renewed interest in both Naples and the Italian delicacy.

But he is known also for his "anti-protectionism" stance against the mob.

Gino Sorbillo's pizzeria, which was torched five years ago, draws lines of residents and tourists.

Eight bombs have targeted businesses in the Naples area in recent days. Photo / Cesare Abbate, AP

According to staff the restaurant was open for business the very next day following the 2014 attack. The latest bomb is unlikely to halt business for long, even if it dampens tourists' appetites.

Extortion is a Camorra mainstay. Businesses refusing to pay "protection" money risk attacks. Italy's interior minister said there's state funding to hire 100 more Naples police officers.

Naples: Italy's least touristy city

Naples' proud culinary history and UNESCO recognition as the birthplace of the Neapolitan pizza, is undermined through its association with crime and a gritty, post industrial image.

Image problem: Naples and mount Vesuvius. Photo / Getty Images

It's considered the least favourite place of tourists visiting Italy, with only 13 per cent of venturing into Naples region of Mezzogiorno.

"Is Naples safe for tourists?" is a question that dominates the internet forums of those planning an Italian holiday.

This latest bombing campaign has done little to increase its appeal to visitors.

Open mobster involvement in the city's eateries and tourist attractions has not helped these figures.

Too many tourists: The roads of the Amalfi Coast in summer. Photo / Getty Images

Since the 1990s, crime syndicates have caused havoc, infiltrating civic services such as toxic waste disposal.

The city's image problem as a hub for crime is a big turn off for visitors. Travel forums are full of stories of being pickpocketed and complaints of the "rude" Neapolitan sensibility.

In spite of this, the surrounding area is full of popular attractions from antiquity and culinary specialities.

Nearby Pompeii, the Roman town preserved by volcanic eruptions, attracts 2.5 million visitors a year and Vesuvius, the dormant volcano responsible is visible from Naples. The Amalfi Coast and nearby Capri have complained of "too many tourists" with four million offloading from ferries and clogging up the picturesque island and the cliff roads between Amalfi and Sorrento.

While these nearby attractions are actively looking to reduce pressure from tourists, Naples has a lot to gain.

But first it has to address the ugly problem of organised crime.