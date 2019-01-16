How to spend an action-packed day in Sydney, and how much you need to budget for it.

VISIT

Start your morning with a visit to Sydney's

Museum of Contemporary Art

, which is just overfrom Circular Quay. Australia's equivalentto the Tate Modern, it houses more than 4000 pieces of Australian and international contemporary art. It's free to enter, or for AUD$24 you can see the current feature exhibition of David Goldblatt's photographs of apartheid-era South Africa.

Cost:

$24

Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art. Photo / Getty Images

BREAK

Have a coffee and cake break atthe museum's rooftop cafe— it offers stunning views out over Sydney Harbour.

Cost:

$10

SEE

From here, you're in the perfectlocation to have a look atthe Opera House and some oftheBotanicalGardens, before your next excursion.

Cost: Free

TRAVEL

Be sure to pick up an Opal public transport card on arrival.You'll pay no more than $15aday for train, bus and ferry rides — and what better way to make the most of itthan by going out on the water? From Circular Quay, catch the ferry to Manly. On theway you'll pass by the Sydney Opera House and Taronga Zoo — keep an eye out for the giraffes.

Cost: $15

REFRESH

Have a swim at the beach and then head to Hemingway's Manly for a spot of lunch.

Cost: $3

Manly Beach. Photo / Getty Images

GEEKOUT

Catch the ferry back and head to the

Powerhouse Museum

— scifi fans will be in heaven here, as it's currently hosting the Star Wars Identities exhibition.

Cost:

$36

DINE

For dinner, you can't get better cheap eats than in Sydney's bustling Chinatown district. Ho Jiak Hay market is a Malaysian joint which recently won Time Out's People'sChoice Award for 2018. The food is affordable and delicious — and you can even get your redang upgraded with actual KFC.

Cost: For$40, you can enjoy a three coursetastingmenuwithallthe favourites.

NIGHTCAP

After dinner, finish your evening with a drink at the 1920s prohibition themed

Palmer and Co

— it's like stepping back in time. The entrance is located down an alleyway and through a nondescript door, to add to the secretive atmosphere. The bar serves a selection of classic cocktails.

Cost:

$40 for two drinks.

Total: A$195(NZ$205)