Officials say a teenager from the South Pacific died after falling from Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship onto a pier in Haiti.

The Sun Sentinel reports the Broward Medical Examiner's Office on Monday announced 16-year-old Laurent Mercer's death. He'd been on a seven-day Caribbean trip with his family when he died Friday.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas was docked at Labadee, Haiti, where the company owns a private beach. Officials say Mercer apparently didn't have his room card, attempted to enter his eighth-floor room from an adjacent balcony, but lost his footing and fell.

Local authorities responded. The body was turned over to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office when the ship returned Sunday to Port Everglades.

The teen was from the French island collectivity Wallis and Futuna.

At around the same time, Harmony's sister ship Oasis of the Seas was returning from Port Canaveral a day earlier than expected, due to an outbreak of norovirus.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 561 of the ship's 6285 passengers (8.91 per cent) reported illness during the voyage, while 31 of 2169 (1.45 per cent) of crew members reported being ill.

Initial reports said that 250 passengers had taken ill after the ship's stop in Haiti. Planned stops in Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico, were cancelled so the ship could return to Florida.