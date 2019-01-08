A deal has been struck to allow hikers access to one of America's most iconic walks.

A family that owns land along the northeastern boundary of Zion National Park has agreed to let hikers continue to wade through their section of the narrowest stretch of Zion Canyon.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Bullochs, who own the piece of The Narrows, still hope to reach a permanent deal with the federal government.

Until then, the extension of a temporary agreement, announced last week, will ensure permit-holding hikers can enter the red rock canyon through March.

Zion National Park is one of Utah's most scenic red rock formations. With trails for the most adventurous of visitors that include the breathtaking Canyon Overlook Trail, the Zion Canyon's sculpted red rock hike along the Virgin River and the precarious Angel's Landing hike along a 1500ft stone ridge.

Visitors with permits can hike 16 miles (about 26 kilometers) from a trailhead, through the property owned by the Bullochs called Simon Gulch and into the national park.

That hinges on the government shutdown ending. The Narrows are closed right now due to the shutdown.

As the shutdown draws into a third week with no end in sight, the National Park Services have been forced to close parks and wilderness areas in their care across the United States. Park operations have been affected and areas are short staffed.

Narrows: Visitors with permits can hike the iconic trail through the property owned by the Bullochs into Zion Park. Photo / Getty Images

A man who fell to his death in the Yosemite National Park, California, on Christmas day has finally been named as Joshua Brock Conner, 32 from Ohio.

The National Park Service said the government shutdown delayed a park statement about the death and is making the investigation take longer than usual.