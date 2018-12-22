We had fantastic responses to our Torpedo7 competition for your best NZ

adventure spots. Here'saselection, including the winner of the $1500 prize pack

And the winner is ...

Waikaremoana. If you are brave enough to enter this wonderland from the northern end you'll drive through a part of New Zealand like no other. You'll see the local children riding bareback on horses and playing in the crystal clear rivers that run beside the road.

You'll have to endure a scenic two and a half hour journey on a windy dirt road from Murupara to Waikaremoana but once you get there, there is nothing like it. Every year we went here as children with my parents and grandma. We camped on the lakeside and cooked over the open fire each night. We caught trout for our dinner each night and spent our days waterskiing, fishing, swimming and reading. You hear Kiwi, Ruru and Weka through the night and there is nothing like zipping open your tent on a crisp morning and looking out onto Lake Waikaremoana. We take our children now so the camp has grown with the cousins all there together. There is no wi-fi, no cell phone reception and a wet day is spent playing Boggle and cards and connecting as a family.

— Amanda McKinley

More of our favourite entries ...

Anchorage, Abel Tasman. Photo / Mike Gibbs

My family loves camping at Anchorage, Abel Tasman National Park. It is such a magical and unique place to relax. You feel like you are staying in an a top resort. It offers everything, swimming, tramping, relaxing. You can be as private or friendly as you want to be. We live in such a magical country and my daughters have a lifetime of memories from camping in this magical part of the world. It is budget friendly as children are free and adults cost $14 per night.

— Mike Gibbs

Lake Taupo. Photo / Annalie Brown

Taupo. It has a bit of everything for everybody. From adventure to chill. From Ironman to thrill. It's special to me because I overcame my fears to become an Ironman here. And views to die for too.

— Annalie Brown

Lake Okataina, Rotorua. Photo / Zoe Bone

Rotorua. So much to do there with all its forests, lakes and rivers and not too far if you are craving the sea. My very favourite spot is Lake Okataina. It is where my now-fiance and I spent our very first New Years Eve together. We had a little beach all to ourselves.

— Zoe Bone

Fletcher Bay in the Coromandel — beautiful and isolated, you feel a million miles away and so many fun activities to do. Fishing, swimming, hiking and walks. Perfect spot for adventures.

— Jess Harwood

Akaroa. Photo / Faye McCann

I absolutely love Akaroa. You can swim with the dolphins or go for a hike for a great view. It's made extra special if you manage to pack yourself a picnic.

— Faye McCann

My favourite spot is Shakespeare Regional Park because it feels like a far away place but we can sneak up all summer for a weekend away plus it has amazing birdlife and some fishing.

— Blair Outhwaite

Otago Peninsula. Photo / Hayley Farnworth

Hard to pick a favourite, we love exploring in our country! One of our recent adventures was to Otago Peninsula, including a day trip to Oamaru and Moeraki Boulders. It was amazing — stunning scenery, beautiful nature and wildlife, lots of history, great food and ice-cream.

— Hayley Farnworth

Tawharanui is a fave spot for us and the family. Boogey boarding, walks, fishing (only down the far and legal end). Great swimming, safe for the kids and a really nice DOC campground. Matakana markets. All within an hour from Auckland

— Richard Doherty

Harataonga DOC Campsite, Great Barrier Island. We chose a week in April after Easter and had the whole idyllic campground and beach to ourselves. With our van loaded to the brim, the adventure starts at the ferry terminal in Auckland. Within 4 hours we are a world away. On arriving in GBI our senses are immediately assaulted by deafening bird calls, views of crystal clear water, and golden sand beaches. We ate like royalty and rested like a 5 star retreat. The highlight for the boys (large one included) was a guided rock fishing trip to spots only the locals know about. Magic.

— Susan Kanzig

Turihaua Beach, Gisborne. Photo / Tami Gooch

Turihaua beach, just out of Gisborne. It has the best calm beach with perfect flat conditions for stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, putting the cray pots out, going for a fish, diving around the rocks, surf casting and swimming. We head out here to go camping with the family and I feel so safe here and has everything you need at your finger tips.

— Tami Gooch

For an absolutely quiet, reflective spot to hide away — the road trip up the Eastern Coromandel to Stony Bay is a must. DOC have basic facilities there but for the self contained there are no problems. You can fish — walk around the shoreline, or for the adventurous a walk across the range to the Northern tip of the Coromandel. Beautiful sights and bathing in streams along the way.

— Stuart Day

Right where I live. The Eastern Bay of Plenty is the most beautiful place to live and play in. We have Toi's track, Motu Trails, Onepu Mountain Bike, Lake Rotoma, The Heads, The Harbour, Ohope Beach, Otarawairere, the list goes on. Whatever you want to do you can — beach, bush, run, walk, cycle, kayak, sail, fish, swim, SUP, surf. There is nowhere better.

— Fiona Bentley

The Coromandel Peninsula. Amazing for walks, snorkelling, fishing, surfing, bike riding and my favourite place to camp. So many amazing beaches to explore that are often deserted.

— Toni Walker

Mt Maunganui. Photo / Cheryl Hard

Sooo many adventure spots in NZ, where to begin! In Summer, walking around the base of Mt Maunganui — it's so pretty through the channel section, when Pohutukawa is in bloom. In Winter, skiing on Mt Ruapehu, both Whakapapa & Turoa — spectacular skiing, superb vistas.

— Cheryl Hard

Kauaeranga Valley in the Coromandel. I have great memories of camping there with my husband and with friends. We loved it because we could take our dog to some camping areas and we could have fires. We would go walking on one of the many tracks and swim in the creeks. We lived often being the only people in a campsite. I would love to share this experience with my children

— Charmaine McKenzie

The Whanganui river. Visiting the Bridge to Nowhere by jetboat was an incredible experience. The beauty and peace of the river almost made us want to take up canoeing. But we are more glamper than camper.

— Verity Cording

Whatuwhiwhi on the Karikari Peninsula. Photo / Caprice Singh

My favourite spot in New Zealand would have to be Whatuwhiwhi on the Karikari Peninsula. It's such a beautiful spot, with clean water, fresh air and even though it's a mission to get there, it's definitely worth the drive! Best holiday spot by far!

— Caprice Singh