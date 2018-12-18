It's a busy time for Santa Claus, but he's making time to feed some fish in San Francisco, kayak the frozen waters of Belarus and even chalk up a couple of marathons. (One way or another, Father Christmas has to work off those extra mince pies.)



Scuba Santa in San Francisco

The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a scuba diver dressed as St. Nick submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.

The "Scuba Santa" show runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.

Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors' questions from inside the tank.

The Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.

People can watch Santa's appearance online by webcam .

Don't look now: The red suits of Father Christmases walk though St Mark's Square, Venice. Photo / Getty Images

The Santa race Venice

A sea of red bobble hats and white beards flooded the walkways of Venice for the 5th annual 'Santa Claus Run' though the waterlogged Italian city.

Cyclists dressed as Santa Claus pass the Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy. Photo /Getty Images

Santa cycle Rome

A bicycle comes high up on many Christmas wishlists, but these Santas pictured in front of the Spanish Steps in Rome are here to cycle not deliver presents. Taking these bikes for a spin through the eternal city, the red peloton was raising awareness for bicycle safety.

Berlin's jolliest biker gang. Photo / Getty Images

The Mulled mob

There are few biker gangs in Berlin more jolly than the Christmas Bike Tour. A whole Chapter of Santa Clauses have taken to the streets for the past 21 years as a brightly lit fundraiser for German charities.

Belarus: A man dressed as Santa Claus rowing through Minsk. Photo / Viktor Drachev, TASS via Getty Images

Kayaking in Minsk

In a frozen landscape that is not dissimilar to his native Lapland, Father Christmas has been sighted kayaking on the river Svislach in Belarus. This nifty St Nick joined in as part of a snowy race though the Belarussian capital.

Swimming costume: Santa in the tank at COEX Aquarium Seoul, South. Photo / Getty Images

Korean Claus

The man in red feeds the manta ray in Seoul's COEX Aquarium. Korea is the only East Asian country to recognise Christmas as a national holiday.

Papás de Navidad: 7000 take part in the annual Santa Claus run in Madrid. Photo / Burak Akbulut, Getty Images

Seeing red in Madrid

One of the largest Santa Races in Europe takes place in the Spanish capital.

7000 athletic Saint Nicks took part in the 5 kilometre race along Madrid's Paseo de la Castellana avenue.