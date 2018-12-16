Carnival Cruise Line plans to launch the first cruise ship with a roller coaster on board.

Carnival announced Thursday that BOLT will circle the top of a new ship, Mardi Gras, when it sets sail in 2020.

The all-electric coaster will allow people to strap in and race along nearly 244 metres of track, 57 metres above sea level. The motorcycle-like vehicles will travel nearly 64 kph and take riders on a series of twists, turns and drops, right around the ship's whale-tail funnel.

Carnival's new Mardi Gras ship will set sail in 2020. Photo / Carnival

BOLT is being built by Munich-based Maurer Rides. Carnival says the Mardi Gras will be based at a new terminal at Port Canaveral, Florida, and be the first in the new XL-class of larger ships built for Carnival.