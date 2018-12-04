Following a turbulent volcanic period for Hawaii and the Kilauea volcanic park, the island is now facing an unexpected explosion of another kind: in the population of wild pigs.

Hawaii officials are trying to come up with solutions for feral pig problems at some Big Island state parks.

Officials have been working with surrounding land owners and other agencies to find solutions, said Dean Takabayashi, the Hawaii island superintendent for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Park.

"Although we have not had any reports of injury related to aggressive feral pigs in our parks, it would be most prudent to retreat from where the pigs are,"he told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Two parks have signs warning the public not to feed the pigs, he said.

There are feral pig populations at Rainbow Falls, a popular tourist attraction in Hilo, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported. There are also pigs at other parks, including Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo and Akaka Falls State Park in Honomu. There are also pigs at the Lava Tree State Monument, which has been closed to the public because of lava from this year's Kilauea volcanic eruption.

The photogenic feral pigs have become something of an attraction for park visitors, but this has led to some problematic behaviour from the animals. Emboldened by treats given by park guests, the pigs have started aggressively seeking food.

Herds of pigs: Relations between the feral animals and the visitors have changed. Photo / Getty Images

HMC technician Michelle told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald how she had seen a change in relations between the wild animals and the visitors and, recently, encountered a woman bitten by the pig she was feeding.

"She was petting it, and when she turned and looked away it bit her thigh," she told the newspaper. "I saw a guy just this week [...] pull up his truck and just unload all of these avocados and all the baby pigs were right there and the mother pig. I've seen several people just feeding it. You can tell people are just saving up food to feed it."

She said that families with children are often oblivious to the danger when trying to take pictures of the animals.

"They're like, 'Wow, a pig.' And they're going towards it. They don't seem to realise it could be dangerous, especially when the pig has babies and they're more aggressive."

Pigs sent Dan Brinkman, the east Hawaii region CEO of Hawaii Health Systems Corp., scurrying back to his car during a recent morning visit to Rainbow Falls in Wailuku River State Park. He said the pigs have become a problem and "a danger to the public when they become used to human sources of food and lose their fear of humans."

He said feral pig bites and goring from tusks can cause injuries and infections and had seen cases "in our ER, most related to hunting, but some that are from unwanted encounters."