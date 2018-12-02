A group of Americans has filed a civil rights lawsuit in a U.S. federal court against home-sharing company Airbnb over its decision to ban listings from West Bank settlements.

The plaintiffs said in a statement Wednesday that Airbnb is discriminating against Jewish West Bank homeowners and doesn't maintain a similar policy in other disputed territories around the globe.

San Francisco-based Airbnb announced last week it would delist around 200 properties and cease operations in Israeli West Bank settlements, which most of the international community considers illegal.

Airbnb said in a statement Thursday that it doesn't believe the suit filed in Delaware will succeed, but added: "We know that people will disagree with our decision and appreciate their perspective."

A similar case was filed last week in a Jerusalem court.

Talking to the Times of Israel, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan hit out at the boycott, complaining Airbnb was "not interested in peace or a better future for the Palestinians, but rather in demonising and discriminating against Israel".

The decisions to suspend its listings in what it deemed as "disputed territories" was announced by Airbnb in a statement last month.

The online bookings website compares this to a similar decision it took regarding holiday rentals in the disputed Crimea region after its annexation by Russia in 2014.

Meanwhile Airbnb continues to show over 2000 Palestinian-owned holiday rentals in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The website's listings in Israel continue to number over 20,000 and also include regions such as the Golan Heights, which is occupied by Israel, and East Jerusalem.

Airbnb rival Booking.com took the opportunity to say that it continues to list properties in the settlements, although the Amsterdam-based competitor didn't say how many of those are offered on its site.

"We permit all accommodation providers worldwide to list on our platform as long as they are in compliance with applicable laws," Booking.com said in a statement.

Settlements: what are they?

The boycott only affects properties in Israeli-owned settlements in the West Bank. These settlements are informal Israeli-owned colonies in the disputed territories which up until now have been tolerated, in spite of their disputed legal status internationally.

The majority of Israeli settlers live inside the west of the barrier drawn up along the pre-1967 border in 127 settlements, though many smaller outposts exist outside this line.



There are about 250 Israeli settlements from East Jerusalem out into the West Bank.

