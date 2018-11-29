A massive Norway spruce has been lit up in a tradition that ushers in Christmastime in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio flipped the switch Wednesday night to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree following a televised extravaganza that featured performances by Diana Ross and Tony Bennett.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is topped with a 400-kilogram star. Photo / AP

The 21-metre-tall tree is decorated with eight kilometres of multicolored LED lights and a 400-kilogram Swarovski crystal star. Rockefeller Center has hosted the ceremony since 1931.

The Rockettes perform during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Photo / AP

Police officers were plentiful, and spectators were funneled through security.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a same-sex couple in Wallkill, 100 kilometres north of the city.

Kellie Pickler performs during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Photo / AP

It will remain on display until January 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.