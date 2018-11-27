1 STAR WARS IDENTITIES

Powerhouse Museum, Sydney. Until June 10

Journey to a galaxy far, far away and discover the world of Star Wars at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum. The Australian premier of Star Wars Identities, which has toured Canada, the UK and Europe, features 200 original objects used in the making of the legendary movies, as well as interactive elements designed in consultation with neuropsychologists, psychologists and biochemists. Plus, you get to find out which Star Wars character you most resemble—and every visitor leaves with their own unique character inspired by the films.

2 TERRACOTTA WARRIORS

Te Papa, Wellington. December 15-April 22

Advertisement

At Te Papa this summer, Kiwis can have a rare encounter with the some of the ancient terracotta warriors that secretly guarded the tomb of Qin Shihuang, China's First Emperorfor 2000 years, and were discovered by chance, in 1974. Regarded by some as an eighth wonder of the world, this landmark exhibition will feature eight warriors standing 180cm high, as well as two half-size replica bronze horsedrawn chariots. A selection of 160 works of ancient Chinese art will also be on display.

3 MANDELA MY LIFE

Melbourne Museum. Until March 3

Delve into Nelson Mandela's extraordinary life at the Melbourne Museum. This new, world-class exhibition is curated from the extensive collections of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, with many objects on display forthe first time outside South Africa. A selection ofrare personal artefacts, film footage and documents will be on display to help commemorate, illuminate and share Mandela's legacy with the world.

4 ASIA PACIFIC TRIENNIAL OF CONTEMPORARY ART

GOMA, Queensland. November 24-April 28

Featuring more than 80 artists and groups from over 30 countries around the Asia-Pacific region, this ambitious exhibition series returns to the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art this summer — and it's free. On display will be a number of never-seen-before installations, paintings, sculptures, photographs and video from emerging and established artists, and leading works from Australian Indigenous communities and artists. There's also a dedicated gallery space for kids, with interactive installations and programmes that are bound to spark some creativity.