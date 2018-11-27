A pilot missed his landing after allegedly falling asleep in the cockpit and flying nearly 50km too far.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) were investigating the incident, which occurred on a chartered flight from Devonport in Tasmania to neighbouring King Island, Daily Mail Australia reported.

Data obtained by the Australian showed the Vortex Air flight overshot its destination by 46km, before landing safely on King Island on November 8.

The pilot was flying a Piper PA-31 Navajo VH-TWU built in 1975, a twin-engine plane that can carry nine passengers.

A Piper PA-31 Navajo. File photo / Wikimedia Commons

In a statement, the ATSB said it was reviewing the airline's operational procedures and interviewing the pilot.

It was alleged that "during the cruise the pilot fell asleep resulting in the aircraft overflying King Island by 46km" and classified it as a "serious operational incident".

A report will be published following the investigation and is expected to be published in March 2019.