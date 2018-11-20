The children of a woman who mysteriously plunged to her death while on a cruise ship with her husband in Aruba last week have revealed that they went on the trip to work on their marriage but she was hesitant to go and 'knew something was going to happen'.

Almarosa Tenorio, 52, fell from the 16th deck after an argument with a 'muscular man' on the Royal Princess cruise in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail reports.

Witnesses couldn't identify the man any further. She and her husband had also been seen arguing in the casino hours earlier, according to passengers.

At around 4am, she was seen being "pushed" from the deck and landing on a lifeboat on the seventh deck, severing her leg in the process.

Witnesses saw her being '"choked" by the man but the cause of her death has not been revealed and authorities both in the US and in Aruba are refusing to share details of the investigation.

After her death, her 51-year-old airbus executive husband Leo was hauled off the ship for questioning but he was allowed to return home to Alabama without ever being named as a suspect.

No one else has been arrested and so far, no explanation for her death has been offered but the Aruban authorities and the FBI are investigating.

On Tuesday morning, the couple's adult children appeared on Good Morning America where they made dramatic comments about the trip.

"My mom did not want to go on this cruise. She did not. Blank point. She knew something was going to happen," the couple's 32-year-old daughter Andrea said.

She added that the couple had "specifically" gone on the vacation to work on their marriage.

"He specifically said they were going on this cruise because they wanted one week in order to work on their relationship just them two alone," she said.

Their son Tim added that the night before she left for the trip, his mother hugged him for what seemed like an unusually long time.

He claimed he asked her why and she said: "Well it might be the last hug you get from me."

In a statement, Leo said his wife's death would "haunt him".

He has not yet publicly stated what led to his wife's death but said he hoped to "treat the memory" of his wife "with respect".

Almarosa Tenorio fell from the 16th deck of the Royal Princess ship, but the cause of her death has not been revealed. Photo / 123RF

The children previously told DailyMail.com that they love both their parents and are still searching for answers.

"We don't have any information about anything. We are waiting for the full report by the FBI.

"We are both close to our parents and are in shock," Andrea told DailyMail.com.

A close friend of 27-year-old Tim, a trainee teacher and cancer survivor, said he was in contact with his father and was also not blaming him.

"Tim talked with his dad in Aruba.

"He was never a suspect. Tim doesn't think it was his fault," Sarah-Beth Hewett told DailyMail.com.

Both Tim and Andrea have posted tribute photos of their mother on social media.

"Tim's mother was an amazing woman. She encouraged him, she inspired him to become a teacher," Hewett said.

"He talked about quitting school because of what's happened but I convinced him that she would have wanted him to carry on.'"

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Almarosa's family cover the costs of repatriating her body to her native California and a funeral service.