Sharon O'Neill's Home Again II tour runs through February.

What was your greatest holiday?

My first visit to the Moana Surfrider hotel, in Hawaii, and being with my absolute soul mate. My Dad had told me about the amazing banyan tree, a central feature, from his war memories and to finally visit it was amazing. What a beautiful creature to have lived on the planet so long. I'll take a Mai Tai now, thank you. I've been back since and that tree still blows me away and gives me the most awesome memories of love and majesty.

And the worst? I've had a zillion bad-hair days but thankfully no bad holidays.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing? I'd be poolside with an umbrella drink and noodling around with some lyrics with a wet piece of paper and a pen.

If we could teleport you to one place, where would it be?

At the foot of the hill, somewhere with margaritas and quite probably tacos.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Taking a huge bag on last year's Church Tour of NZ. The one bag was all I needed but I couldn't for the life of me get it up on the luggage rack in the room — too heavy. I had to open it on the floor, that's after I finally got it up the elevator to the room and juggled it past the maid's trolley with all the strength I had to get it into the room. Only one bag, though. Big mistake for a small person like me.

Aisle seat or window seat? Aisle, aisle, aisle, please — can't stand crawling over anyone, then crawling back. What view?

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without . . . a crossword puzzle, the more cryptic the better. It takes your mind off a multitude of sins.

What was the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

At Johnny's, in Cleveland, Ohio — the most special and memorable when you dine with a man who makes the best pasta sauce on the planet, in my opinion.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

Kaitaia Fire from New Zealand — the best rocket sauce on the planet.

Favourite airport to land at?

The "now you're back safely" airport.

What's the next trip you've got planned?

New Zealand, in February — my Home Again II tour to my hometown of Nelson, then Christchurch and Welly. Can't wait.