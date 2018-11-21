Juliette Sivertsen checks into the Pearl Resort, in Fiji.

Getting there:

Local shuttle company Tourist Transport Fiji can pick you up either from Nadi Airport, or Nausori Airport in Suva.

Check-in experience: Easy, light and breezy. The spacious lobby area has views to the marina, with staff and porters ready to greet you and take your luggage.

Advertisement

Room: Premium, Garden/Sea View. A clean, modern and functional hotel design with white linen and splashes of aqua throughout the room. The balcony is perfect for enjoying a coffee while looking out to the garden of towering palms and watching the boats return from the harbour.

Price: From $417 per night, which includes breakfast.

What's so good about this place? The Pearl feels luxurious without the exorbitant price tag of typical luxury accommodation in Fiji. The location is an ideal base for the region's adventure activities. The gardens are beautifully manicured. Down by the swimming pool there's also a volleyball net and free sports equipment available such as snorkelling gear and kayak.

And the bad? The swimming pool is quite small for a resort this size, more so if you time your dip with a bunch of children. It can be a bit noisy at night — especially if your neighbours decide to have a a party.

What's in the neighbourhood? There's a local arts village nearby where you can purchase souvenirs. It's a 12-minute walk along the beach to get to the Uprising Resort if you want to enjoy their themed Island Nights to soak up the local culture. The Pearl is a pick-up spot for divers planning to go on the famous shark dive near Beqa Island.

Toiletries: Coconut-flower scented body wash, shampoo + conditioner. No hairdryer, so if you have long locks, take a travel one with you. But you'll be most likely sweating or swimming all day so dry hair is hardly worth it.

Food and drink: Multiple options for food and drink as well as room service. The Riveria is the spot for breakfast, with continental and cooked options. The Deli is not far from the swimming pool and garden area and ideal for lunch or a snack while enjoying the view. If you're after a romantic evening, Seduce offers a more intimate dining experience. The Clubhouse is open during the daytime if you want to chill poolside with a few cold ones.

The bed: Huge. No chance of being accidentally nudged off the side by your partner in the middle of the night. But it got surprisingly cool overnight when I was there (because an overnight low of 19C in Fiji is rather chilly), so I requested an extra blanket and they were happy to oblige. I had four large pillows plus two euro pillows and cushions. But the bed was so large the pillows looked tiny.

A room with a view? A lush garden view with no shortage of palms, as well as the marina and ocean.

Bathroom: A large shower and separate toilet.

Free Wi-Fi? Yes, throughout the premises. Like most free Wi-Fi in Fiji, it will drift in and out and sometimes you'll need to be actively using it to stay connected.

Noise: The entire complex feels very peaceful and quiet during the day time and has an air of serious chill time. But on both nights during my stay, at least one other guest was having one helluva time elsewhere in the resort. I was exhausted after a day of adventuring so I fell asleep without a problem, but I imagine light sleeperswould have found it a challenge.

Room service: Room service is available with a $3.50 delivery charge for in-room dining. Basic room service during the day, keeping the rooms neat and tidy.

Value for money: It may seem on the more expensive side for a 4-star resort, but the decor is fresh, the rooms feel modern, there are multiple dining options and the entire complex feels like a spot of luxury.

Exercise facilities: Gym, swimming pool, the beach and beach activities.

Contact: thepearlsouthpacific.com

Perfect for: Couples, small, young families, adventure travellers, scuba divers.

The bottomline: Light and airy accommodation which is ideal in the tropical heat. The garden view is delightful, spacious and the staff, as always throughout Fiji, are a joy to converse with.