Richard Thompson checks into the Nice Hotel, in New Plymouth.

Getting there:

Easy as — just off the one-way system in central New Plymouth. Very limited hotel parking but free parking in nearby streets. The chef moved his car to make room for ours Check-in experience: Reception was welcoming and smooth once I found it. The door leads to both the restaurant and hotel with the bar serving as reception deck.

This wasn't immediately obvious but there is a bell and an impressive wine cellar to distract you while awaiting service.

Room: The Halamoana Room is a study in white and beige/grey with a certain flowery style. Unfortunately not our style, but we liked the way it hung together. The original artworks in the room and rest of the hotel are great. Clearly a lot of thought and care has gone into decor and presentation. The overall first impression is pleasant and cohesive, marred only by soggy cigarette butts in the balcony ashtray.

Price: Executive $210-230, Balcony $250-300, Suite $350.

What's so good about this place? The unique touches like complimentary port or sherry in the cosy reading room with books to escape into; nice gardens and a sense of style; artwork, wood, history and realness in a bland world of corporate hotels; the feeling that you are a special guest in a refined but not cloyingly posh environment.

And the bad? Aforementioned ashtray, limited parking and eye-watering prices in the restaurant.

What's in the neighbourhood? All of New Plymouth's central city attractions are a mere stroll so this is a fantastic location. Puke Ariki, the Len Lye Centre, a large mall if you must, the fantastic walkway, plus plenty of restaurants and cafes. We couldn't keep away from Chaos Cafe (just down the road) because it is so good.

Toiletries: Yes, a cut above.

Food and drink: Nice Hotel's restaurant is definitely one of those places where you do want to eat in. The food is excellent. With snacks $14, entrees $18 and mains $39, we felt that dessert at $18 was a bridge too far.

The bed: Is there a bed under all those pillows? Ah yes, and a large spongy one at that. Make an appointment to meet in the middle.

A room with a view? We got a tantalising glimpse of the sea from Halamoana Room. You just need to look past the foreground carpark — this is an inner-city hotel after all.

Perhaps the best thing about this room compared to some of the others is the very generous balcony with seats, table and hanging seat.

Bathroom: Large, light and well-endowed.

Free Wi-Fi? Yes, and no problem with connection.

Noise: Pretty quiet for a city place.

Value for money: Yes. I think the extras make this competitively priced.

Contact: info@nicehotel.co.nz

Perfect for: A retreat from normal life (unless your normal life is one of stylish, indulgent, pampered comfort).