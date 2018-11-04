A beachside Taranaki hideaway has been named as New Zealand's Bach of the Year.

The contest, run by accommodation renting website Bookabach.co.nz, scoured the holiday homes, baches and cribs (depending on where you are) to find the country's best – with Kiwis voting on their favourite properties.

The people have spoken: New Zealand's favourite bach is Fox Cottage, located in the coastal town of Opunaki in Taranaki - and it's available to rent for only $125 a night.

The Taranaki bach was lauded for its extra touches, like fresh vegetables from the garden and locally roasted coffee. Photo / Supplied

Judges said it ticked all the boxes for what makes a classic Kiwi bach experience, as well as proving thoughtful extras like fresh produce from the garden, locally roasted coffee and local tips.

"The property also has a fantastic history after being built in 1910 for the local Post Master and the owners have managed to retain little snippets of the bach's past throughout the house - a really unique quality," said Goran Paladin, one of the award judges.

It also won silver in the Hospitality category due to these extra touches.

"It was all the little extras that really made Fox Cottage stand out," said TV personality Laura McGoldrick, Paladin's judging partner.

"Take their Romance Package for honeymooning guests for example, where couples get chilled bubbles on arrival.

Guests loved the luxurious beds at Fox Cottage. Photo / Supplied

"The quirky outdoor bath was a bonus too - who wouldn't want to soak their troubles away surrounded by native New Zealand bush and wildlife!"

Owners Thomas and Greer had only owned the bach since November last year, but Bookabach General Manager Peter Miles said they had "really put their stamp on this property while retaining that classic Kiwi bach feel".

Bach of the Year winner

Fox Cottage - Opunake, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Fox Cottage - Opunake, Taranaki

Hill House, Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

Family-friendly winner

Muritai House Taupo - Taupo Central, Taupo

Muritai House, Taupo. Photo / Supplied

Indulgence winner

Lakehouse Joela - Queenstown, Queenstown Lakes

Lakehouse Joela - Queenstown, Queenstown Lakes. Photo / Supplied

Eco-friendly winner

The Pavilion - Tryphena, Great Barrier Island

The Pavilion - Tryphena, Great Barrier Island. Photo / Supplied

Pet-friendly winner

Tokerau Sands - Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula

Tokerau Sands - Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

Unique winner

The Wellington Container House - Owhiro Bay, Wellington

The Wellington Container House - Owhiro Bay, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Urban winner

Luxury Penthouse - Christchurch, Canterbury

Luxury Penthouse - Christchurch, Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Hospitality winner

Blue Cottage on the Lake - Ngongotaha, Rotorua

Blue Cottage on the Lake - Ngongotaha, Rotoru. Photo / Supplied

• Visit www.bachoftheyear.co.nz to check out all the winning holiday homes.