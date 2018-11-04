A beachside Taranaki hideaway has been named as New Zealand's Bach of the Year.
The contest, run by accommodation renting website Bookabach.co.nz, scoured the holiday homes, baches and cribs (depending on where you are) to find the country's best – with Kiwis voting on their favourite properties.
The people have spoken: New Zealand's favourite bach is Fox Cottage, located in the coastal town of Opunaki in Taranaki - and it's available to rent for only $125 a night.
Judges said it ticked all the boxes for what makes a classic Kiwi bach experience, as well as proving thoughtful extras like fresh produce from the garden, locally roasted coffee and local tips.
"The property also has a fantastic history after being built in 1910 for the local Post Master and the owners have managed to retain little snippets of the bach's past throughout the house - a really unique quality," said Goran Paladin, one of the award judges.
It also won silver in the Hospitality category due to these extra touches.
"It was all the little extras that really made Fox Cottage stand out," said TV personality Laura McGoldrick, Paladin's judging partner.
"Take their Romance Package for honeymooning guests for example, where couples get chilled bubbles on arrival.
"The quirky outdoor bath was a bonus too - who wouldn't want to soak their troubles away surrounded by native New Zealand bush and wildlife!"
Owners Thomas and Greer had only owned the bach since November last year, but Bookabach General Manager Peter Miles said they had "really put their stamp on this property while retaining that classic Kiwi bach feel".
Bach of the Year winner
Peoples' Choice Winner (NZ Bach of the Year 2018)
Fox Cottage - Opunake, Taranaki
Family-friendly winner
Muritai House Taupo - Taupo Central, Taupo
Indulgence winner
Lakehouse Joela - Queenstown, Queenstown Lakes
Eco-friendly winner
The Pavilion - Tryphena, Great Barrier Island
Pet-friendly winner
Tokerau Sands - Tokerau Beach, Karikari Peninsula
Unique winner
The Wellington Container House - Owhiro Bay, Wellington
Urban winner
Luxury Penthouse - Christchurch, Canterbury
Hospitality winner
Blue Cottage on the Lake - Ngongotaha, Rotorua
• Visit www.bachoftheyear.co.nz to check out all the winning holiday homes.