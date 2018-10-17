While sailing around the world on a millionaire's superyacht might seem like a great way to travel, the workers who are paid to live below deck have revealed that the lifestyle isn't always that glamourous.

While some receive extravagant tips – such as a brand new Cartier watch – the hours are long and the rewards can sometimes be stingy.

Some revealed sleazy behavior from male bosses, like being asked for a massage in the early hours of the morning, while others said they had to miss family weddings and funerals due to strict contracts.

Talking to the Sun, Brooke Laughton, a 27-year-old stewardess from Manchester, UK said the work involved working "crazy hours" – and sometimes for not very nice people.

"These are extremely rich people, and some are absolute a******s who are demanding and rude. Others appreciate what they've got and treat you like family," she said.

"On one charter, I was tipped £15,000 ($30,000) for one week, and one girl I know was given a yellow diamond bracelet worth £60,000 ($120,000). But there was another time a family gave me a cheap key ring as a tip after a season."

She described the pressure women working on superyachts feel to please their bosses – and said one even asked her to join him in his hot tub.

"I felt uncomfortable so I said I was working and it wasn't very professional," she said.

Laughton said the worst days were when things happened at home that she couldn't be around for – like when her granddad died when she had just started a charter.

Conrad Empson, a 24-year-old boatswain from Bournemouth, UK told the Sun he had been flirted with by guests before, but not to the extent female staff had.

"The bosses don't always give them [ crewmembers ] respect," he said. "My requests were things like, 'can you wake up female crew members and get them out of bed to come and flirt with me?'

"In return, it's not uncommon for girls to receive gifts. I know one girl who got a brand new Cartier watch, costing about £5000 ($10,160)."

However, his work gave him the opportunity to travel to 18 countries in one year and drive yachts that cost cost £210 million ($420 million) on average and are owned by billionaires.

Australian stewardess, Sarah Begbie set sail for a superyachting lifestyle back in 2014, when her boyfriend, who worked on board a 164ft Trinity yacht, said his company was looking for staff.

"The private chef cooked for both guests and crew, and food was of the highest standard. We once had a guest import organic Japanese Kobe beef for US$11,000 ($16,000) and bring Louis Roederer Cristal champagne," Begbie told MailOnline Travel.

She said she usually started at 6am and worked 16 to 18 hour days – never sitting down for more than two minutes at a time.

Despite the immense luxury of the yacht she worked on, Begbie said the living quarters she shared with her boyfriend were less impressive, describing it as the size of a "jail cell".

The couple had to take it in turns to change while the other sat on the king-sized bed as floor space was so limited.

Having a boyfriend on board helped her avoid any sleazy encounters with guests.

Superyacht staff have described working 16 to 18 hour days, never sitting down for more than two minutes. Photo / Getty Images

"The single men that came on and were interested in me were let down when they found out I had my boyfriend on board," she said.

Another superyacht stewardess, Bethany Silcox, told MailOnline Travel that despite the tough work, her job was a great opportunity to see the world while receiving a healthy pay packet.

"I worked on four different yachts for a variety of Asian businessmen, Middle Eastern royalty and often had Russian oligarchs as charter guests," she said.

She was paid around €4,000 ($7000) per month, which included all expenses, two return flights home a year and 60 days paid holiday – but it was easy to burn through the cash when moored in exclusive and expensive destinations.

"Other highlights of working on board included an all-access pass to the Monaco Grand Prix, a flight over The Palm, Dubai by sea plane and guests such as Prince Albert of Monaco, Will Smith and Antonio Banderas on board," she said.

Her biggest tip was €4,000 ($7000) for a one-week charter, while a friend received a €17,000 ($30,000) tip for a two week trip.

While she has since left her sea-faring lifestyle, she looked back favourably on her superyacht days.

"I can truly say that being a hostess was the time of my life and I am so glad I had the opportunity to experience so many wonderful places."