A passenger on a busy flight has been photographed letting her toddler use a potty in the aisle – and it's revolted the internet.

But the mother does have plenty of supporters.

The photograph was posted to the Passenger Shaming Facebook and Instagram pages, with hundreds of users passing judgement.

The back story was provided by the founder of the site, former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen.

She wrote: "Parent brings own potty seat on board, sets it in aisle mid-flight to have child use (in front of everyone) - when discovered by crew was advised she couldn't do this and would need to utilize the unoccupied lavatory. And her reply... 'I don't give a s***!'"

Comments from parents flooded in, with most being disgusted, including Ms Kathleen.

She said: "All she needed to do was walk a few feet to the back of the plane and into the lavatory."

Kim Lovell said: "She's nasty and gross for doing that."

Gina Zanghi, meanwhile, said: "That child is pretty small, couldn't she have put a diaper on them, rather than carry a potty on-board?"

And Kannika M Mungkung said: "This act is very disgusting in any public place, not to mention a closed environment like an airplane."

But some took a different position.

Margaret McManus said: "Have you seen how tiny the toilet cubicle is on a plane?! Not a chance of fitting a toddler and a potty and a mum in there! Toddler wee is like a dribble of water, hardly going to send a cascading torrent down the aisle! Get over yourselves, you'd soon be complaining if the little one wet themselves while waiting for the cubicle!"

Another supporter wrote: "Are you all out of your minds? This is a little kid they probably needed to pee... that pee is probably the cleanest thing on that airplane. You go mom!"

And Manda Coen commented: "You guys all need to lighten up, seriously. This is hilarious! If I saw this in person I would just die laughing!"

Parenting expert Sue Atkins is sympathetic towards the passenger.

She told the MailOnline: "I don't like naming, shaming or blaming parents - it's a tough job and parents need a helping hand not a pointy finger. We're all doing our best so instead of shaming how about helping?"