First there was Cathay Paciic, now another airline has made headlines with a hilarious blunder on one of their planes.

Thomas Cook has a rather rude message on one of its planes which was meant to say "I love Cooks Club".

A paint job fail means that, when the plane door opens, the "o" looks like a "c" and the message becomes a whole new thing altogether.

Cook's Club is Thomas Cook's "millennial-focused" hotel brand which offers "zen vibes" and "amazing cocktails".

Advertisement

"It goes with out saying it's an accident, but it is one way to highlight where the emergency exit is," a Thomas Cook spokesperson told The Sun.

This paint job blunder comes just weeks after Cathay Pacific's missing "f" on one of their planes.