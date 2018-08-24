The best places in the world for travel experiences has been named by TripAdvisor, with Rotorua and Queenstown making the list.
The travel site has revealed the places – countries, and specific cities, towns and regions, grouped under 'destinations' – that are best for local tours, activities and experiences, based on the combined average destination ratings and reviews for bookable experiences. And the Costa Rican of La Fortuna town ranks No1 in the 'destination' list.
The second-best destination is Kauai, Hawaii, while Tromso in Norway comes third and Rotorua in New Zealand is fourth. Ireland and Scotland, meanwhile, come fourth and fifth respectively in the country list – which Costa Rica tops, too.
The top-rated experiences in La Fortuna – at least, that's according to booking data from TripAdvisor – are white water river rafting, guided sloth seeing tours and canyoning in the Lost Canyon.
In second-place Kauai the top experiences are a half-day history and ecology trek at the Makauwahi Cave Reserve, a sightseeing flight and the Koloa Zipline.
The best-rated experiences in third-place Tromso are apparently fjord tours, reindeer feeding and Northern Lights viewing, while in fourth-place Rotorua visitors love white water rafting, zip-lining through its forest and zooming through the Tutukau Gorge on a jet boat the best.
The rest of the top 10 destinations list is made up of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico (5th), Sedona in Arizona (6th), Queenstown in New Zealand (7th), St Petersburg in Russia (8th), Santorini in Greece (9th) and Key West in Florida (10th).
New Zealand was named second on the best countries list for parasailing over the Bay of Islands, followed by Vietnam (3rd), Australia (6th), Portugal (7th), Mexico (8th), the U.S (9th) and Iceland (10th).
TripAdvisor said that Scotland's variety of scenic experiences for travellers, like the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Tour and a four-day tour of the West Highlands and Isle of Skye, propelled the country into the list of top five countries worldwide for experiences.
Costa Rica topped the countries and destinations lists, it said, thanks to its combination of experiences amid rainforests, volcanoes and beaches.
TripAdvisor also produced a ranking of European destinations.
In this Belfast came fourth, thanks to its Troubles Historical Walking Tour and Titanic Walking Tour, and Edinburgh came ninth, with a private half-day tour of Edinburgh in a Mini one of the best-rated experiences.
Best places in the world for travel experiences according to TripAdvisor
Best destinations
1. La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica
Top-rated experiences include - white-water rafting, sloth seeing tours, canyoning in the Lost Canyon
2. Kauai, Hawaii, USA
History and ecology trek at the Makauwahi Cave Reserve, sightseeing flight and koloa zipline
3. Tromso, Norway
Fjord and Northern Lights tours
4. Rotorua, New Zealand
Jet boat rides
5. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Tequila tasting
6. Sedona, Arizona, USA
Off-road tours
7. Queenstown, New Zealand
Bungee jumping
8. St. Petersburg, Russia
Three-day highlights tour
9. Santorini, Greece
First Impressions Private Tour
10. Key West, Florida, USA
Small group kayak and snorkel eco tour
Best countries
1. Costa Rica
Cloud forest walk
2. New Zealand
Paraseiling over the Bay of Islands
3. Vietnam
Mekong Delta bike tour
4. Ireland
Whiskey tasting tour of Dublin
5. Scotland
Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Tour
6. Australia
Margaret River wine and food tasting tour
7. Portugal
Lisbon electric bike tour
8. Mexico
Sailing tour in Cancun
9. United States
Kona wild dolphin and reef snorkeling excursion
10. Iceland
Whale watching