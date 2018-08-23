The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued advice for Kiwi travellers in Hawaii in the wake of Hurricane Lane.

Hurricane Lane is projected to pass near Hawaii today as a category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of up to 178 to 208 kilometres an hour. A hurricane watch was issued for Hawaii County (known as the Big Island) and Maui island, with no hurricane watch for the island of Oahu.

On its SafeTravel website, MFAT wrote that Hawaiian Airlines had issued a travel waiver for Hurricane Lane, where it would grant a flight reservation change with no fee for guests travelling to, from or within the state of Hawaii within certain dates.

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii on August 23. Photo / AP

Air New Zealand has issued a travel alert, encouraging travellers to consider travelling earlier or later.

Travellers can also contact their airlines or travel agents directly to see if travel has been disrupted. If it has, all receipts should be kept to support a travel insurance claim.

MFAT advised New Zealanders in Hawaii to follow the advice of local authorities at all times (including any evacuation orders) and to seek suitable shelter. Those staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of management or tour operator.

It also recommended monitering the media to stay up to date with developments and to not venture outside and remain well away from the sea – as well as keeping friends and family at home updated on your welfare.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate General in Honolulu, Hawaii on +1 808 675 5555 or via email at HLUEnquiries@mfat.govt.nz.