Air NZ flights have just gone on sale for as low as $9 one way to local destinations and $99 to Fiji - but they are selling out fast.

The national carrier put up1400 domestic and 1800 international fares as part of its Grabaseat sale, but it's $9 flights already appear to have sold out.

The only $9 one-way flight that appears to be left at the sale website, grabaseat.co.nz, is for the short flight from Palmerston North to Wellington.

However, there are still $39 one way trip from Auckland to destinations, such as Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch.

One way international tickets from Auckland to Houston were also on sale for $349, while Auckland to Los Angeles cost $459, Auckland to San Francisco $499, Auckland to Buenos Aires $459 and Auckland to Vancouver $549.

A further 300 return seats were available to several Air NZ destinations in Asia.

This includes one way fares from Auckland to Shanghai from $315, Auckland to Taipei from $389, Auckland to Hong Kong from $419 and Auckland to Singapore at $425.

There are also 300 seats to Australia on sale with seats to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Cairns, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch costing from $119 one-way.

A number of sale fares to the islands are also on offer, with tickets between Auckland and Fiji available for $99 one way.

The domestic Grabaseat airfares are available to and from all 20 Air NZ destinations in the country.

These limited fares are currently on sale at grabaseat.co.nz.