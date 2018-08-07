Kiwi bungy jumpers, AJ Hackett Bungy NZ are masters of self-promotion.

Whenever they launch a new bungy jump attraction screams of fear and elation are quickly heard around New Zealand. Which is why the silence around their new Queenstown attraction, the Nevis Thriller, has been excruciating.

Until now.

The Nevis Thriller, a one-of-a-kind human catapult, launched its first thrill seeker today.

Launching passengers at a speed of 100km/h with 3Gs of force, it's "a unique combination of height, flight and speed."

Located at the company's Nevis site, near Queenstown, the latest jump has been years in the making with hundreds of thousands of dollars' investment.

The 'Thriller' was given a grant for $500,000 in 2016 from the Ministry of Business and Innovation and Employment.

"The speed is extreme. It's really exciting – and surprising," said company co-founder Henry van Asch, who has been central in developing the ride.

"I did my first version of the catapult more than 30 years ago – in 1987, a year before AJ and I brought Bungy jumping to the world.

"Ever since I did that first catapult, I wanted to create some kind of catapult-style experience here."

Co-founder Henry van Asch says the Catapult has been 30 years in the making. Photo / James Morgan

The company which was launched to fame by commercialising the sport of bungy in the 1980s. Co-founders Dan Van Asch and Alan John "A J" Hackett have a history of developing innovative jumps.

The company's suite of unique attractions include New Zealand's biggest bungy, which is also at Nevis, and sites at Queenstown, and Auckland Harbour bridge.

A thrilling new multi-million dollar adventure tourism attraction that catapults punters across a ravine at 100km in just 1.5 seconds has launched near Queenstown. / ODT

Clutha Southland MP Hamish Walker was one of the first to be launched on the catapult.

"I don't know what to say. My mouth's gone dry, the shakes have started.

I just saw Henry [ Van Asch] jump off now and I shouldn't have watched that," he told the Otago Daily Times, whilst gearing himself up for the jump.

Nevis Thriller: What you need to know

What is it:

The world's biggest human catapult

Where is it: AJ Hackett, Nevis Valley, Near Queenstown

Speed: 100/km ph in 1.5 seconds

Why, just why: The Thriller is one of a kind. Developed especially for Nevis, it fires willing victims 150m out over the valley and into the void below. It's four minutes of sheer terror followed by the adrenaline high of a lifetime