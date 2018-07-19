Most people would agree that, by all accounts, Niagara Falls is quite something.

But for one commenter on a new internet thread, it just wasn't big enough.

This displeasure was aired on a discussion about places tourists have visited that didn't live up to expectations, with London and Hollywood also getting a hard time.

The opinions were posted in answer to a question that appeared on Reddit asking forum members: "Where have you travelled that wasn't worth it?"

Advertisement

Some wasted no time at all in letting off steam.

One of those was 'ninatheoctopus', who was let down by the size of Niagara Falls.

She wrote: "I expected it to be much bigger and to be looking up to it rather than down."

Another attraction in the natural world coming in for criticism was the Grand Canyon - specifically its location.

'SniperPoro 1' said: "Long ride on the tour bus. I know I'm one of them too, but so many tourists. Hard to take any photos without people in it."

A few California spots got some heat, too.

Hollywood was the least favourite place of 'mister_barfly75' who explained: "It's not that I hated it there - I got to see one of my favourite bands play at the Roxy, and it was fun spotting various locations from movies and TV shows - but after a day or two the excitement of being there had really worn off.

One person commenting on the thread slammed Los Angeles, pictured, for being smoggy and having 'horrible traffic'. Photo / 123RF

"You grow up hearing of these exotic places like Sunset Boulevard and then you get there and it's, frankly, a run-down s***hole."

While 'SpiceEyes' added: "Los Angeles, CA - Smoggy, people are fake, and traffic is horrible."

The massive structure of the Hoover Dam, meanwhile, didn't impress 'NickOneTen' who wrote: "It was cool for the first five minutes, but it's just a big wall. It was probably also ruined by my uncle making constant "Dam Hat, Dam Tour, Damn Dam!" jokes the whole time."

And for 'diffharmony', being a child in Las Vegas made it hard to appreciate the city.

He explained: "The shows were cool, the Venetian was cool, but realistically? I was sitting for five hours doing nothing because I'm not an adult. There was a cool cookie shop though so 4/10 for Vegas. Would not go again."

'Catona' chimed in too, and said: "Atlantic City. Was traveling in the area and decided to stop and check it out.

"I found absolutely nothing appealing about it whatsoever and was just really off put by the feel of the entire place."

Forum member 'ConsiderablyMediocre' was left feeling unimpressed by Dubai.

He wrote on the thread: "It's just extravagant, outrageous wealth surrounded by abject poverty. It's depressing. The old city is good fun, but isn't enough to justify an entire trip unless you're already in the area."

London was deemed too crowded by one traveller, who also said that it was too noisy. Photo / 123RF

While London was deemed too busy and crowded for 'Limscat'.

They wrote: "Too many people for my taste. You can't properly visit anything popular. Outside the tourist areas it was okay though.

"Also because I'm from the countryside I'm not used too the amount of constant loud noises or that you have to pay high prices for every little thing."



Staying in England, Stonehenge came in for criticism from 'kevinch417', who added: "You drive out to the middle of nowhere to look at it from a distance along with a thousand other people."

Several Italian destinations were also mentioned on the thread including Pisa, which left 'SomethingsQueerHere' disappointed.

They wrote: "It's got two tourist attractions, too many tourists, and overpriced food made by people who dislike your presence but like your money.

"The tower isn't all that interesting either. Spend a maximum of three hours here if you need food in between trains, staying overnight is not worthwhile."

One traveller said they thought Venice, pictured, would have been cool 25 years ago but claims it is now a 'huge tourist trap'. Photo / 123RF

While 'brickwallwaterfall' said about Venice: "Huge tourist trap. It was probably cool 25 years ago, but now it's just a floating city with a million gift shops selling the same stuff."

In eastern Europe, 'Chic Doom' slammed Prague and Croatia saying: "Prague was a dull boring city in the 90's, now it's just a stag town. Croatia pretty meh also, def the dullest of the Yugoslavians."

And 'rabidstoat' was left feeling cold by the Polish capital Warsaw and explained: "I had been to a few other cities in Poland, and Warsaw was so ugly and industrial. Granted, I was sick as a dog when I was there, so that probably influenced my impression. But I kept thinking, 'Damn, I should've stayed in Krakow longer.'"