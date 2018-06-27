As news breaks of a security breach at Auckland Airport delaying thousands of travellers, I can't help but wonder – what sort of unthinking jerk would cause something like this?

Answer: Gerry Brownlee.

This morning's breach was caused by a passenger running late for a flight, who took it upon themselves to charge through the arrivals area, bypassing security screening.

Three flights were delayed as a result of this selfish action, inconveniencing many passengers on their way to Wellington. The knock-on effect of missed connections and further delays could hit thousands of passengers.

Passengers wait to be rescreened after a security breach at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / NZME

I get it – I've cut it pretty close at the airport before and there's nothing more frustrating than waiting in line at security, watching those precious minutes tick away as some amateur dawdles through the scanner with keys and loose change still in their pocket.

But guess what? If you're late for your flight, you're the only one to blame – and there's no excuse for making everyone else late while you're at it.

Former transport minister Brownlee found this out the hard way back in 2014. He made headlines after deliberately bypassing airport security at Christchurch Airport with two of his staff.

"Running late for a plane this morning, I took a door that is normally used for an exit at Christchurch airport onto the forecourt ... and you're supposed to go through airport security," Mr Brownlee told reporters at the time.

Brownlee offered his resignation over the breach, but was swiftly rebuked by then-Prime Minister John Key.

Gerry Brownlee caused a security breach at Christchurch Airport in 2014 when he was transport minister. Photo / Supplied

This morning's incident raises one other question: Just how easy is it to bypass airport security in New Zealand? It's certainly not the first time this has happened at Auckland Airport – security breaches occurred there in June and May this year.

And back in February, a woman caused another security breach after popping out for a cheeky ciggie before her flight out of Auckland's domestic terminal.

The woman had been waiting at the boarding gate, before she somehow slipped out of the terminal and reentered without being screened a second time, Fairfax reported.

This quick smoke break ended up costing other passengers a lengthy two-hour wait – on top of delays already occurring due to fog.

Sorry, folks: your nicotene craving or late taxi is not more important than my flight.