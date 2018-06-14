A mum returning home from a business trip was left a little red-faced by the hilarious welcome sign her young son was holding as he greeted her at the airport.

Barbara Nielsen was on her way back home to Oklahoma after a week away in Arkansas for work when husband Brandon and son Daimen went to the airport to pick her up.

But young Daimen had a little surprise in store for mum, greeting her in the airport arrivals terminal with a large cardboard sign bearing the words: "Welcome home from prison mom".

Ms Nielsen posted a photo on Facebook of Daimen smiling with his cheeky sign — and while she saw the funny side of it, she also knew exactly who was to blame.

"Brandon is a jerk, lol. This is the sign Daimen was holding when I got off the plane," she wrote.

The post was shared by a friend, who wrote: "So a friend was gone for a week on BUSINESS and her husband made this sign for their son to hold to welcome mom back! I died laughing."

The image of little Daimen and his sign then went viral, with more than 135,000 shares and 78,000 reactions at the time of publishing.