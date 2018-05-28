A baggage handler has been caught on camera throwing passengers' luggage down a chute at Honolulu Airport.

The worker was filmed by a traveller who was situated in the terminal building and able to get a clear view of the baggage handler.

Instead of placing the bags gently onto the chute and allowing them to slide down, the ground staff worker simply throws each bag haphazardly often allowing them to bounce as they fall towards the bottom at quite a speed.

No bags appear to be damaged during the incident however their contents are unknown, the Daily Mail reports.

The mystery of all my broken suitcases is solved - this is the ground crew at Honolulu loading up a @HawaiianAir flight to Phoenix. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rPwVobqXZO — Vanessa Marsh (@vanessaleemarsh) May 9, 2018

'The mystery of all my broken suitcases is solved — this is the ground crew at Honolulu loading up a @HawaiianAir flight to Phoenix,' Vanessa Marsh, a reporter with the Australian newspaper The Courier-Mail, tweeted as she waited to board her flight.

The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it was posted prompting Hawaiian Airlines to comment.

'Aloha Vanessa, we're very sorry to see this and appreciate you bringing it to our attention,' they wrote.

'The way these bags were handled is not acceptable and our Airport Operations Management team is addressing this situation. Thank you.'

The video was filmed at the start of May.

It is unclear what has become of the baggage handling agent since the airport was made aware of the footage.