When a woman made a booking for a hotel in Vietnam, she was excited to spend her time relaxing in the giant pool overlooking the city.

Jenny Kershaw had been so impressed by the promotional picture on booking.com she made a reservation, only when she arrived the pool looked very different to what had been shown, news.com.au reports.

"Our hotel pool in Vietnam ... booking.com VS reality. We've been done there," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the promo shot and her own photo side-by-side.

Our hotel pool in Vietnam...booking.com VS reality 😂🤣😂 we’ve been done there pic.twitter.com/lElDjxzFwd — Jenny Kershaw (@jennykershawx) May 12, 2018

As you might expect, the tweet started to gain traction with people amused by comparison.

People were even highlighting the fact the pool had to cut the "E" off the "welcome" mat so it could fit on the tiny ladder leading up the water.

Too small to even put the E in welcome 💀 pic.twitter.com/ByMHUUDapT — + (@ZaePadre) May 12, 2018

Hahahahaha can’t believe we got catfished by a hotel — kaitlin 🛸 (@kaitlinchisholm) May 14, 2018

Turns out Vietnamese hotels use American real estate photographers. — TheCombatNurse (@TheCombatNurse) May 17, 2018

I really hope they gave their photographer the best tip of their life because chances are that picture is what gets them most of their business and I can only imagine how much work they had to put in to make it look so eye-catching — michalla not mikayla (@mxchalla) May 17, 2018

At least your pool had water in it! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jQ33w29XNf — Michael Brown (@mbrownboy) May 17, 2018

The worldms most depressing pool 😂 filled with tears of laughter and sadness 😭 — DJ GRIF8 (@djGriF8) May 17, 2018

When the pool sign has to be amended from “No Diving” to “No Diving OR Swimming.” — Audrea Barnum (@AudreaBarnum) May 17, 2018

That’s a fish pond. — Muhammad Goje™ (@Mr_goje) May 13, 2018

the light bulb could kill you instantly — Somebody (@Fxmalaya) May 13, 2018

Booking.com reached out to rectify the situation, but Ms Kershaw said she wasn't too upset and found it funny more than anything.

Hi Jenny, our support team can definitely look into this and help you with a complaint. We recommend sending the photos to customer.service@booking.com, including your confirmation number. Our team will get back to you as soon as is possible. — Booking.com (@bookingcom) May 14, 2018