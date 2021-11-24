New Zealand's best island stays and seaside travel deals

French connection: Spend three nights in the Banks Peninsula in a Sea View Studio. Photo / File

HISTORIC AKAROA

Experience the 19th century British and French colonial history of Akaroa, with a three-night stay at the four-star Akaroa Criterion Motel in a Sea View Studio. Priced from $405pp, double share, this package includes an Akaroa Harbour Nature Cruise — ideal for spotting dolphins and other wildlife. Travel between January 31 and February 11. Book by November 28. "Flexible Free" changes and cancellations are available up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15161712

LUXURIOUS GETAWAY

A weekend getaway for two in Te Anau includes a one-hour scenic helicopter flight with two wilderness landings, and a night's stay in a luxury apartment at The Cinema Suites. Discounted by $340, this package costs $1550 for two. You'll also receive two bottles of locally-made wine and tickets to the movie Ata Whenua — Shadowland

Contact: Fiordland Helicopters, (03) 249 7575, info@fiordlandhelicopters.co.nz or fiordlandhelicopters.co.nz/specials

SPECTACULAR SOUND

Spend a night on a "small adventures" cruise ship while you're transported through Doubtful Sound. The Milford Mariner offers passengers private cabins, buffet dinner and breakfast, and a nature guide. The overnight cruise follows a two-night stay at Te Anau's Distinction Hotel. The three-night package starts at $715pp for travel on January 27. Book by November 30. Flexible changes and cancellations available up to seven days prior to travel. Alternative daily cruise departures are available until April.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz

HAURAKI GULF ISLANDS

Fullers360 ferries are once again taking Aucklanders on day trips to the Hauraki Gulf conservation islands of Rangitoto, Tiritiri Matangi and Rotoroa. The Department of Conservation protected islands offer sandy swimming beaches and coastal walkways. Return fares begin at $39 to Rangitoto, $55 to Rotoroa and $82 to Tiritiri Matangi. Children's fares and family fares are available, as are fares that include joining a guided walk.

Contact: Fullers360, 0800 FULLERS, enquiries@fullers.co.nz or fullers.co.nz

STARRY, STARRY NIGHTS

Stewart Island's 1570sq km is 85 per cent protected conservation land — the Rakiura National Park. The island boasts a Dark Sky Sanctuary accreditation, making it a night-sky photographer's paradise. A Rakiura holiday package, priced from $1095pp, twin share, is available until May 31. It includes three nights at Bay Motel, return ferry fares, an orientation tour, a guided Ulva Island visit, a wild kiwi encounter and an unguided Freedom Walk on Rakiura Track.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/rakiura