A 72-year-old New Zealander faced charges of obscene behaviour on a flight into Brisbane. Photo / Nick Sarvari, Unsplash; AFP

A 72-year-old New Zealander faced charges of obscene behaviour on a flight into Brisbane. Photo / Nick Sarvari, Unsplash; AFP

A New Zealander travelling on a flight from Bali to Brisbane has been charged with offensive behaviour by the Australian Federal Police.

The 72-year-old man, pled guilty to exposing himself and urinating on the floor while seated as his flight descended into Brisbane on Wednesday evening.

It was noted he had consumed "a number of small bottles of wine" during the flight.

Australian police officers met the man on arrival into Brisbane International Airport. He was issued with a infringement for disorderly behaviour.

Yesterday he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond following the guilty plea.

Federal Airport Police Commander at Brisbane Airport, Superintendent Mark Colbran said there was "no excuse" for this type of behaviour.

"Antisocial or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting and the AFP will not tolerate it at Australia's airports," Colbran said.

"The AFP expects passengers to be responsible when consuming alcohol – families and other travellers have a right to feel safe."

In a statement from the AFP the police asked for fellow passengers to share details or footage of incidents to help with the satisfactory police responses.

"There can be occasions where the AFP is called to an incident, on a plane or in a terminal, but has not been informed of all the details before they arrive."