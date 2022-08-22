Tourism New Zealand has launched its first global campaign in two years. Video / Tourism NZ

The government announced several changes to the Working Holiday Visa which will benefit the tourism industry over summer and beyond.

On Sunday, Immigration Minister Michael Wood revealed a "revitalised and streamlined immigration system" that would help relieve workforce shortages.

The new measures include doubling the number of visas, extending the duration of current visas and setting the new median wage threshold for seasonal snow and adventure tourism jobs.

Great news for tourism employers seeking staff

According to TIA chief executive Rebecca Ingram, the announcement was great news for employers in the tourism industry.

"We need great people joining tourism so we can gear up for the summer season," she said.

Currently, 75 per cent of tourism businesses are recruiting across more than 30 role types according to a survey by TIA. Of these vacancies, almost 60 per cent were getting less than five applications.

While most tourism employers said they would prefer to hire New Zealanders, half of the survey respondents said they would need Working Holiday Visa holders to fill roles, especially over summer.

Wood was confident that the changes would give the industry the boost it needed.

"These changes will have a positive impact on the workforce, and will make the most of the increase in working holiday makers we expect to welcome during the peak summer season," he said.

Benefit to tourism companies in need of more business

Not only that, but Ingram said the visa holders themselves would also be a source of new business.

"While not all Working Holiday Visa holders will work in tourism and hospitality, they will all want to enjoy tourism activities and experiences while they are in New Zealand."

What will change for Working Holiday Visa holders?

People in New Zealand whose visas expire between October 31 and May 31 next year will get a six-month extension.

The number of visas given under capped Working Holiday Schemes will be doubled. This has the potential to increase the number of visa holders by 12,000.

Those who had a working holiday visa but could not travel to New Zealand due to Covid-19 will have another opportunity to come before January 31, 2023, for 12 months.

Wages for migrant workers in seasonal snow and adventure tourism roles will be set at $25 per hour and increase each year until 2025.