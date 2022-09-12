If you Seek: TNZ and Air NZ team up to pique US travellers' curiosity. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

If you Seek: TNZ and Air NZ team up to pique US travellers' curiosity. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

New Zealand's tourism body and the national airline have launched a charm offensive to woo back North American travellers today, ahead of the launch of direct flights to the US east coast this week.

As the first joint advertising campaign between Tourism NZ and Air New Zealand in over three years, the United States and Canada was the obvious starting point for the initiative.

This weekend Air New Zealand will be launching its seventh and longest international air route to New York.

"In just five days, Air New Zealand will for the first-time touch down at John F. Kennedy International Airport," said the airline's chief of customer and sales, Leanne Geraghty.

"We've been flying to the US for more than 50 years – it's an incredibly important market for us."

With the further relaxation of restrictions on inbound travellers and the announcement of a daily service between Auckland and Vancouver, Air New Zealand sees it as the perfect time to be promoting Aotearoa to Canadian and US tourists.

Prior to the pandemic just 5 per cent of US travellers were from New York State. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

The carrier will be promoting Tourism New Zealand's international advertising campaign "If You Seek" in partnership with star alliance United Airlines.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy says, "The return of travellers to New Zealand and the recovery of air links from important markets such as North America is an important step for the tourism sector."

North America has been a key market for New Zealand with American visitors spending up to $1.53 billion in New Zealand each year prior to the pandemic.

Historically only 5 per cent of US visitors were from New York state versus almost a quarter (24 per cent) from the much better linked state of California.

With the arrival of direct air links from JFK to Auckland International airport this week, that could soon change.

René de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism New Zealand and Greg Foran, CEO of Air New Zealand signed an MoU on the American charm offensive. Photo / Supplied, Air New Zealand

If You Seek to pique US travellers' curiosity

The new adverts from Tourism New Zealand do not shy from the fact that New Zealand is difficult to get to, even without pandemic travel restrictions.

TNZ chief executive René de Monchy says this plays into the focus of rebuilding with a focus on high-value and engaged tourists.

"Because of our size and location New Zealand will have to work hard to encourage visitation post-covid," he said.

"We wanted to tap into the curiosity of our target high–quality traveller, who we know are adventurous and keen to dig beneath the surface of the places they visit whether on the beaten path or not."

Both TNZ and Air New Zealand were among the seven originators of the Tiaki Promise. This pledge for responsible tourism will continue to be prompted on inbound international flights to New Zealand.