Musician slams Jetstar for damaging most prized posession

An Australian musician was almost impressed by the damage to his Jetstar luggage. Photo / Facebook

An Australian musician took to Facebook to blast Jetstar baggage handlers for damaging his most valued possession.

Posting photos of the damage to his luggage to Facebook, the anonymous traveller said he was “almost impressed” by the damage.

The guitarist was travelling with Jetstar from Melbourne to Launceston, Tasmania for work. His prized guitar fared far worse on the journey.

Out of an abundance of caution he had taped signage to the fragile instrument including a message:

“Please take care of me. This instrument is my income.”

He punctuated the note with smiley faces for effect.

Talking to 7 News, the guitarist wondered why he had bothered.

“I am almost impressed at the damage to my case,” he told 7.

“I think it’s related to the big containers they put in the planes, and maybe the fact that they don’t have their own crew.”

The airline reportedly had only offered to reimburse the traveller for the cost of the instrument’s travel case and the cost for a temporary fix to the luggage using electrical tape.

The damage to the fabric cover and the solid plastic case made some social media users wonder if it had been dropped from a height.

Others compared the damage to being run over by a “Sherman tank.”

“As someone who always flies with a guitar, this is scary as s***,” another person said. “That is some serious mishandling.”

Others said he was lucky to have had his luggage returned at all. Over Christmas a Jetstar service misplaced the luggage of 20 customers on a single plane from Auckland to the Gold Coast, starting a hunt for unaccounted for presents across its Queensland operations.

Jetstar said it had reached out to the passenger with an apology and reimbursement for the damage.

However, according to a statement seen by news.com this only covered the cost of a new case and not the guitar.



