A passenger has been fined more than $2664 for failing to declare their McDonald's McMuffins and a ham croissant.

A passenger has been fined more than $2664 for failing to declare their McDonald's McMuffins and a ham croissant.

Two egg and sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant has cost an Australian-bound passenger $2664, as the nation's biosecurity remains on high alert for fear of foot and mouth disease.

The passenger, arriving from Indonesia, allegedly provided a false and misleading document and failed to declare the potential high biosecurity risk item.

The three items were sniffed out by Darwin's new biosecurity detector dog Zinta last week.

They will be tested for foot and mouth disease before they are destroyed.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said not only was not declaring food items a crime, it threatened Australia's status as being foot and mouth disease – which has torn through Indonesia's cloven hoofed animals – free.

A passenger has been fined more than $2664 for failing to declare their McDonald's McMuffins and a ham croissant.

"This will be the most expensive Macca's meal this passenger ever has," Senator Watt said.

"This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught.

"Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way.

"Biosecurity is no joke – it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy. Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures."

Senator Watt said it was concerning that some travellers continued to be "blasé" about the threat of foot and mouth disease – which would cost the economy up to $80b should it break out in Australia.

"It's concerning that despite all of the commentary and all of the work from industry, the government and other people, to educate people about what needs to be done, that unfortunately we are still finding passengers do the wrong thing," he told ABC News.

"Unfortunately, there are some people who haven't heard the message and that's why the tough fines are needed."

Zinta's discovery of the products comes as Indonesian authorities say they have foot and mouth disease under control in four provinces, including in Bali.

Last month the federal government announced a $14m package to roll out more frontline defences in protecting from foot and mouth disease, including biosecurity dogs at Darwin and Cairns airports.

The government also rolled out sanitation foot mats at all international airports.

Australia has also dispatched support for Indonesia and other countries.