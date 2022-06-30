Take a heli-tour from Wellington and lunch at Wharekauhau Lodge. Photo / Supplied

HAUTE CUISINE AT KAURI CLIFFS

Nourish your soul this winter with a delectable gourmet experience which includes a different five-course tasting menu with matched wines each evening you stay at Kauri Cliffs in the subtropical-temperate warmth of Northland. A half-hour drive from Kerikeri Airport, Kauri Cliffs, at Matauri Bay, overlooks spectacular coastal countryside and offers guests superb suite accommodation and delectable, gourmet food created by the professional head chef. A Gourmet Experience at Kauri Cliffs is priced from $3036 a night per couple. The daily menu pays homage to local produce and providers and focuses on fresh and sustainably caught local seafood. Each dish will be served with expertly matched wine. This deal is available until September 30.

Contact: Kauri Cliffs, (09) 407 0010 or e-mail info@kauricliffs.com or check out robertsonlodges.com/exclusive-offers/offers-packages/relais-and-chateaux-gourmet-experience

Indulge on a gourmet tour of Martinborough. Photo / Supplied

FREE RANGE DELIGHTS REMUTAKA

Wrap up warmly for a five-hour guided tour over the majestic Remutaka Ranges and into the home of top culinary producers – the Wairarapa region. Priced from $150pp, the itinerary includes C'est Cheese Artisan Cheese and Deli where you'll be served a tasting platter of locally made cheeses, before moving on to Greytown for quite a different tasting – the creations of chocolatier Murray Langham at Schoc Chocolates. The journey continues to vineyard wine-tasting in Martinborough, and into Martinborough village to visit its gourmet stores and creative craftspeople. The Martinborough Foodie Half Day Tour departs from Wellington at 10am and returns 3pm. It allows for a maximum of 11 people. When booking online, use the promotional code Zozo10. Contact: Zozo Travel, e-mail bookings@zozotravel.co.nz or check out zozotravel.co.nz/promo

Fly between the vines on a Canterbury winery tour. Photo / Supplied

BIRD'S EYE, GARDEN CITY

Sweep into North Canterbury's wine region in the style and comfort of a private helicopter which will land between the vines, delivering you to a wine tasting trail through four different wineries. Between the Vines usually costs $750pp but is discounted to $600. A minimum of two passengers is required for the flight. Departing from Christchurch, guests should allow five hours for this tour. The itinerary of wineries visited can differ. Lunch at one of the vineyards can be arranged.

Contact: Garden City Helicopters, (03) 358 4360 or e-mail info@gchaviation.com or book directly online at www.helicopters.rezdy.com/459939/copy-of-between-the-vines-north-canterbury-nz-com-special

HELI-LUNCH OVER WELLY

Enjoy a bird's-eye view of Wellington city and the rugged Cook Strait coastline, the Remutaka mountain range and Orongorongo Valley as a helicopter delivers you to the country estate of Wharekauhau at Palliser Bay. Relax in luxurious surroundings while the estate's chefs prepare a gourmet degustation lunch to go with an award-winning wine list. This three-hour, return helicopter trip is priced from $540pp – discounted by $135. Available until July 31.

Contact: Wellington Helicopters, 04 472 1550 or book the Wharekauhau Heli Lunch directly online at wellingtonhelicopters.rezdy.com/118858/wharekauhau-heli-lunch

Winter thrills in Oxbow Adventures, Gibbston. Photo / Supplied

MIDWINTER THRILL

Mix the thrill of your choice - from clay bird shooting or jetboating to off-roading in a purpose-built, all-terrain 4WD - with winter wine-tasting at the award-winning Mt Rosa Vineyard's cellar door. The Oxbow Adventure Co has teamed up with Mt Rosa in Otago's Gibbston Valley for a Taste and Thrill package. Priced from $139pp, there is a range of options available throughout winter.

Contact: Book through Fleur, 021 759 691 or e-mail fleur@oxbow.co.nz, or check out www.oxbow.co.nz/tasteandthrill

