Midnight sun in Norway and Vivid Sydney discounts in our top travel deals

Sail to the land of the Midnight Sun for 24-hr glow. Photo / Hurtigruten, Unsplash

SAIL TO THE MIDNIGHT SUN IN NORWAY

Bound for the spectacular natural phenomenon of “midnight sun”, the MS Trollfjord heads north, deep into the Arctic Circle on an eight-night journey which includes two nights in Longyearbyen in Norway. Priced from $18,479pp, this cruise-of-a-lifetime will also take you on a Camp Barentz Wilderness Evening Excursion and a hybrid-powered catamaran tour aboard MS Bard. Departure is on July 15 from Bergen. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/heart-and-soul-norway

Only 30 of Fiji's remote Lau and Kadavu Islands are inhabited. Photo / Supplied

FIJI’S LEAST-VISITED ISLANDS

The 57 islands in the far eastern reaches of Fiji, known as the Lau and Kadavu Islands, are so remote, they’re rarely visited. Just 30 of them are inhabited by Fijian villages. Eleven-night and seven-night Lau Region cruises depart only a handful of times each year. Touted as “a bucket-list experience,” the trips are adventure-packed, with water-based activities on a different beach each day. Cruise highlights include the Great Astrolabe Reef, the extraordinary lagoon at Fulaga, and swimming in the lagoons of Qilaqila, which is a lake in the centre of an uninhabited island. Cabin fares for the 11-night cruise start at $7535pp, double or twin-share, or from $11,300 for sole occupancy. Departures are on March 21, October 24 and, next year, March 19. The seven-night cruise departs on May 20, September 9, November 18 and, next year, on January 20. Fares start at $4530pp, double or twin-share. Sole occupancy fares start at $6790.

Contact: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, 0061-9126 8160; fiji@captaincookcruisesfiji.com or captaincookcruisesfiji.com/small-ship-cruises/11-night-lau-kadavu-cruise

Find wild wonder on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Photo / Supplied

THE BEST OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S WILDLIFE

A full-day tour on Kangaroo Island includes the guiding expertise of a National Park Ranger, who will take you to see a colony of rare and wild Australian sea lions. There’s a two-course lunch to savour, and an afternoon at the Flinders Chase National Park, where you can keep an eye out for echidnas, wallabies, reptiles, and koalas. A magical location for keen photographers, Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch boast spectacular coastline and a haven for playful long-nosed fur seals. You’ll also spend time at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. This five-day package includes accommodation at The Holiday Inn Express Adelaide City Centre, situated in the vibrant north-west quarter of the city. Priced from $1465pp, twin-share, flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 31. Travel between April 14 and 26 or between May 7 and July 16.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/AST-ADL-uncover-kangaroo-island-CMPTA3110

Turn up for the illuminations at Vivid Sydney 2023. Photo / Destination NSW, Supplied

VISIT VIVID SYDNEY

Start browsing accommodation and flight options - Vivid Sydney 2023 launches its annual “lights on” moment at 6pm on May 26. Celebrating creativity, innovation and technology, Australia’s largest festival dazzles and delights with incredible lighting displays over 23 days and nights with Vivid Light, Vivid Music, and Vivid Ideas. This year, festival organisers have added Vivid Food to the magically lit mix.

Contact: for all the best places to eat, play and stay, vividsydney.com/blog/where-to-eat-play-and-stay-during-vivid-sydney

Drop in on Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo / Supplied

DISCOUNTED BRITISH COLUMBIA AND VANCOUVER

Spend five nights in Vancouver, regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Return Air New Zealand fares and five nights in a superior suite at Rosedale on Robson Suite Hotel, are priced from $2795pp, twin-share, from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Daily continental breakfasts are included. Book by March 3. Travel between July 30 and August 28 or from September 3 to 18.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or Auckland departures flightcentre.co.nz/product/17113969, for Wellington flightcentre.co.nz/product/17114038, and Christchurch flightcentre.co.nz/product/17114107