Merlion Goes Gold: The statue at Merlion park is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. Photo / Joshua Ang, Unsplash

It's not a mermaid, nor is it a lion. Whatever it is Singapore has made the Merlion its own and he has stood on the waterfront on Singapore for five decades.

Since 1972 the Merlion statue has seen some big changes to the Singapore skyline. Half fish, half cat, the Merlion's location has seen it become one of the top free attractions for international visitors. If not the top selfie spot in Singapore.

As the Merlion fountain turns 50 this September, the city will be celebrating its unconventional mascot and the role it plays in tourism.

The creature is now an enduring symbol of Singapore the world over, says chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board Keith Tan.

"It is also synonymous with tourism, which has helped to make Singapore a vibrant city and a home that Singaporeans can be proud of. After a difficult two years for our industry, it is timely for us to commemorate the Merlion's golden jubilee and invite both locals and visitors to join in the celebrations," he says.

Biscuits, Merli merch and post stamps will be released for the Merlion Jubilee. Photo / Supplied

For September, from the 15 to 29, the fountain at One Fullerton place will be the focus of the biggest - and only - Merlion-themed festival in the world.

There will be a funfair, complete with Merlion-themed treasure hunt game – AKA the Merli-Go-Round. There will also be Merlion merchandice and Merli iced biscuits. At the centre of the party will be the the statue itself, which will be lit up for the Golden Jubilee.

The nearby Fullerton Hotel will also be taking part in the festivities in September, offering afternoon tea on Singaporean bumboats to guests to cruise past Sealion Park.

The sea feline is 50 and looking fine.

The Merlion is possibly Singapore's top selfie spot, taking pride of place on the waterfront. Photo / Joshua Ang, Unsplash

Half fish, half cat, fully Singapore's

The mascot was commissioned in 1964 as a logo for the newly formed Tourism Board.

Coming from the seagoing tradition and the city's name Singapura - which means "Lion City" - the mythical creature was an unnatural fit for the country.

It has since become a symbol for the city featuring in film, literature and even computer games – appearing in Mario Kart racing.