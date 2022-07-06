NZ luxury lodges: A weekend at The Lindis in Canterbury's Ahuriri Valley. Video / NZ Herald

The Duchess of Sussex has had her fair share of luxury trips over the years, spending her childhood exploring iconic cities and exotic islands then taking countless royal tours with her husband Prince Harry.

Although, some destinations are better than others according to the Suits actress, who previously detailed an incredible three-night girls getaway in her (now discontinued) lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The destination in question? The French-Speaking Caribbean island, Saint Barthelemy.

"More commonly known as St. Barths," Markle wrote, the island was "most generally associated with the yachting, sweater off the shoulder crowd."

Given it's white sand beaches, designer stores, silver-service restaurants and luxury yachts, it's no surprise the island has become a hot spot for high flying travellers.

Luxury wasn't the only appeal to the Duchess, however, who said she loved the "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic Creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

When given the option between super luxe and more relaxed, she "opted for the latter with a healthy dose of swanky goodness peppered throughout.

Where to stay

As for her favourite attractions, Markle encouraged readers to check into the boutique 'Hotel Taïwana', which was "close enough to the action but removed enough to find respite from the bustling crowd".

Where to swim

To cool off, the Duchess recommends the secluded Colombier Beach, which is accessible via some "cliffside trekking" but rewards you with white sand and stunning blue water.

Or, Grand Saline Beach, which features 'playful ocean waves' that turned Markle into "the mermaid my friends could not drag out of the sea".

Where to eat

An undeniable foodie, Markle added that the best part about the beach was its proximity to the Caribbean restaurant, Le Grain de Sel, which serves up authentic Creole cuisine.

Where to explore

After dining at the food gem, "where bites are as transportive as the vacation itself," Markle recommends you head to Gustavia, the capital of the island and where the action is.

Spend your money at the countless high-end boutiques or, do as the Duchess did and "save your shekels to grab a drink at nearby Shell Beach".

In closing, Markle wrote that when it came to holiday spots, Saint Barths could not be beat.

"Without question, St. Barths remains an ultra-luxury destination, but with a little scouring, you can find a respite from the fancy fray or dive right in – whatever your pleasure, this island does seem to have it all."