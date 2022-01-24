Hokule'a's adopted parents soon noticed that, unlike most felines, their cat loved the water. Photo / Unsplash

If you had to choose an animal to take on a surfboard, you'd probably pick an otter, a duck or an adventurous dog.

Few would be so bold as to take their beloved feline onto the waves. Yet, according to Hokule'a's owners, there are few places he loves more.

The Hawaiian cat even has his own Instagram, run by his owners Alessia, and Pat, which is used to advocate for the protection of oceans from plastic.

Two weeks after adopting the 8-month-old kitten from the Hawaiian Humane Society, his owners noticed that, unlike most cats, 'Hoku' didn't mind rain, baths or jumping into the shower while it was on.

While previous cats they owned were independent, Hoku kept close to the couple.

One day, the couple decided to put his love of water to the test, taking him to the beach.

They soon realised he had no issue with climbing aboard their surfboard and paddleboards and joining them in the ocean.

Contrary to popular belief, many cats can be water-friendly.

Certain household breeds like Maine coons, Bengals and Abyssinians, tend to enjoy the water

The only thing that frightens Hoku, they said, were other people or dogs getting too close.

For others who want to travel with their cat, the couple said a personal solar shower to remove saltwater was key as well as a beach towel, treats and a harness with a leash.