Matt Rose,61, is on his way to walking 14,000km and raising $250,000 for charity. Photo / Supplied, @mattsgoodwalk

Matthew Rose set out a month ago on February 20, aiming to walk the length of the South Island for charity.

Although there’s still a long way to go, having crossed the Rakaia River in central Canterbury he’s already passed the halfway mark for his $250,000 fundraising goal.

Walking the Te Araroa trail southbound, from Ship Cove to Bluff, he is collecting donations for 10 different charities along the way. These include conservation and youth projects but also community and health initiatives, including the Wakatipu Mental Health Endowment Fund.

Matt, 61, says that he has been outspoken about his own experiences with mental health issues.

“Over the last couple of years since the pandemic started, I have on a number of occasions experienced inexplicable mental health episodes,” he says.

While he sees the opportunity to give back to the wider community and raise awareness for these causes there was a personal aspect to his mission to walk the TA southbound.

He took on the 70-day journey partially for therapy, to enjoy his good physical health and his love of New Zealand’s nature.

“I often reflect on what lies ahead, with the inevitable ageing of body and mind,” he says.

This week sees a major waypoint on this journey and his fundraising goals.

On Tuesday he was able to drop in at the Opuke Thermal Pools to reflect on and celebrate passing $128,000 in donations.

Having enjoyed a rest day in Methven yesterday, Matt said he looked forward to making it to the Rangitata and the midpoint on his journey.

“Unfortunately, due to the bad weather, there are more than 18 southbound Te Araroa walkers all backed up here so the smaller huts ahead which means we will likely be camping outside again. It will be cold and wintery - but excitingly another milestone will be reached in the next 3 days - I will be through the halfway stage and truly getting closer to Bluff with every step.”

Matt’s son, Charlie Rose, is supporting his father’s efforts and says that Bluff and the $250k goal is well within reach.

“The tramp of 1400km should take somewhere between 60-70 days, depending on his feet, fitness, tenacity, the weather and buckets of good luck,” he said.

To track Matt’s progress and to donate to the cause visit mattsgoodwalk.nz