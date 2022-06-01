Dig in at at the Bay of Islands Matariki festival. Photo / Supplied

FIRST LIGHT PAIHIA

Although Matariki will be officially recognised as a public holiday on Friday, June 24, the Bay of Islands is getting into the swing of celebrating early - on June 17. Numerous free and ticketed events around the region, from Paihia and Kerikeri to Russell township across the water, have been organised. Storytelling, cultural experiences, Matariki-inspired feasts, vineyard tours, music, and stunning star-gazing opportunities will be on offer through to July 31. The Bay of Islands Matariki Festival is from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 11.

Contact: Bay of Islands Matariki Festival, bookings for events are at matarikinz.com and for numerous accommodation deals, check out matarikinz.com/accommodation-matariki

FIVE-STAR MATARIKI STAY

Tranquillity and elegance await guests at the five-star bed and breakfast, Moon Gate Lodge, in Kerikeri, where they're celebrating Matariki by discounting stays of two nights or more during June and July. Guests will be welcomed with a choice of beverages and a platter of traditional Māori foods, antipasti and homemade relishes. Valid for two-night stays (or more) throughout June and July, two nights in Moon Gate Cottage start at $549 and include continental breakfast, daily room service and unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi. Two nights within the lodge villa start at $607 and include full, cooked breakfasts. The cottage is also available for four-night stays for the price of three nights, starting at $915 for the entire stay.

Contact: Moon Gate Lodge, freephone 0800 00 3550 or e-mail stay@moongatevilla.com or book on-line at moongatevilla.com/blog/celebrate-matariki/

FEAST IN THE FOREST

Te Pā Tū - (previously Tamaki Māori Village) in Rotorua is putting on celebratory four-hour feasts of divine, seasonal Māori kai within its forest-setting village and entertaining guests with traditional Māori song and performances. Surrounded by towering tawa trees and warmed by bonfire, guests can enjoy forest horotai (hors d'oeuvres), then a lavish, three-course feast of Māori fusion foods, all part of the winter celebrations of Matariki. Special dietary options are available and there is a licensed bar with an optional kai-paired wine list. Tickets are $379 for couples, $245pp adult and $99 for each child aged between five and 15 years.

Contact: Te Pā Tū, in Highlands Loop Rd, near Rotorua, (07) 349 2999, or book at tamakimaorivillage.rezdy.com/490225/te-p-t-and-its-debut-feast-t-te-r

WAITOMO COSMOS AND CAVES

Take a magical Matariki glow-worm cave tour at Waitomo, where you'll be greeted with a pōwhiri, kawakawa tea and a treat. This special Matariki Twilight Tour is at 4pm on June 25, 26 and July 1. Tickets are $75pp for adults, $46pp for a child. A family ticket (two adults and two children) is $220. A second Matariki glow-worm caves evening tour on July 2 will include a pōwhiri, a meal and a concert in the caves. Tickets for this 4.30pm-7.30pm event are $119pp, $87pp child and $380 for a family pass. Bilingual Glow-worm Cave Tours, celebrating Te Reo Māori, are at 10.30am on June 28 and 30.

Contact: Discover Waitomo, bookings must be made on-line at waitomo.com/whats-on/matariki-ki-waitomo

EAT, DRINK, MATARIKI

Imagine sitting down to dine in a luxurious fine-dining restaurant, knowing you're about to savour nine courses – each one paired with just the right wine. The Rees Hotel, Queenstown is celebrating the inaugural Matariki Public Holiday with a Food, Wine, Arts and Culture Celebration on Friday evening, June 24. Mindful of the nine stars of Matariki, the hotel's award-winning executive chef, Corey Hume, created the menu and Esk Valley winemaker Gordon Russell has matched wines. Artworks by Māori artists, curated by Milford Galleries, will be exhibited at the event. Tickets are $185pp.

Contact: The Rees Hotel, Queenstown bookings for the Food, Wine, Arts and Culture Celebration at eventbrite.com/e/the-rees-esk-valleys-matariki-celebration-dinner-tickets-322928246077?aff=ebdssbdestsearch