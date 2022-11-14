Masterchef Australia star’s top picks for Sydney’s best neighbourhood dining

Former Masterchef Australia contestant Hayden Quinn hosts Tasting Australia, now screening on Duke and TVNZ+. Photo / Destination New South Wales

Former Masterchef Australia contestant, chef Hayden Quinn, shares his insider picks for Sydney’s best neighbourhood dining.

My local neighbourhood is Manly, and we have some seriously good eats here on the beaches so it’s hard to pick just one favourite. There are lots of places I’d recommend.

For great Japanese food, head to Jipang or Sunset Sabi. The former has family-style dining; the later has modern Japanese flavours with great vibes.

If you’re more into Italian, go to Busta, where you’ll find pasta, wine and aperitivo, or for all-day dining, try Belgrave Cartel – you’ll find good breakfast dishes, great coffee, cocktails and an excellent dinner menu, all based around the owners’ Italian heritage.

For Mexican, try Chica Bonita – the food is super fresh and there are great cocktails and beers of offer.

When it comes to treating yourself, you can’t go past Rollers, where you’ll find wildly good croissants and coffee; or Butter Boy Bake, which feeds my cookie addiction.

Chef James Sideris at Sydney's Rollers, found in the beachside suburb of Manly. Photo / Destination New South Wales





Beyond Manly, some of my other favourite foodie neighbourhoods include Lakemba, where you’ll find restaurant El Manara and its bountiful Lebanese plates. It’s a simple set up but a great spot to fill up on their lunch specials. For the most authentic Persian ingredients and sweet treats, check out Baha Persian Food in Ryde.

In Cabramatta try Pho54 for simple, no frills Vietnamese dining packed with bundles of flavour, or head to Ashfield’s Shanghai Dumpling – there’s only one thing on the menu here (dumplings!) but they do it very well.

After all that eating, you’ll definitely be in need of a drink. Check out the YCK laneways – the area between York, Clarence and Kent Streets in Sydney’s CBD. It’s packed full of very cool and fun bars with great drinks – cocktails, seasonal beers, locally made spirits, plus some great nibbles and meals on offer.

Some of my favourites are The Barber Shop, where you can get your hair cut and have a gin at the same time, and The Duke of Clarence, which is where you’ll find a Sunday roast and a classic English ale - it’s a little like stepping into a London pub. Whisky lovers will want to visit The Baxter Inn where hundreds of bottles line the bar and range from the classics to tipples you won’t find anywhere else. For cocktails before or after dinner, try Burrow Bar – it’s fun and lively.

Masterchef Australia star Hayden Quinn says Bennelong Restaurant at Sydney Opera House is one of his top picks for fine-dining. Photo / Destination New South Wales

Finally, my all-time favourite restaurant in Sydney is LuMi. Here, chef and owner Federico pairs his Italian heritage with classic Japanese techniques and flavours - utilising the best and freshest Aussie produce on hand. This is somewhere I always take my foodie friends if they are visiting from out of town. Some other notable eats are Bennelong by the Sydney Opera House, 10 William St and Saint Peter in Paddington and Chiswick in Woollahra.

As you can see, you’re spoilt for choice in Sydney, whatever neighbourhood you find yourself in.

Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn is available now on TVNZ+ and screens Monday to Friday on TVNZ Duke