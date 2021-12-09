Marlborough cancels Wine and Food Festival to save vintage

The 2022 Marlborough Food and Wine Festival has been cancelled. Photo / Supplied, Marlborough NZ

Next year's Marlborough's annual Food & Wine festival has been cancelled, as grape growers decide the gathering poses too much risk to our region's wellbeing.

Roughly 6000 were expected to attend the region's premiere wine event.

"It's a hard call to make. We're really proud of the event and it has really helped putting us on the map, said Marcus Pickens, GM for Wine Marlborough."

"The benefits to not outweigh the risks of proceeding with the event."

Scheduled to be held in mid February 2022, the winemakers say they can't risk a Covid 19 outbreak mid harvest.

Pickens said the annual vintage was regions one chance to make wine, which occurs from February until April. With wine making supplying a fifth of the local economy and the majority of New Zealand's grapes, it was decided to put a stopper in the wine festival.

Wine Marlborough which hosts the event, represents 700 grape growers and winemakers in the region.

" We know people will have their weekends planned or travel booked," said Pickens, who said it was a disappointment.

"They're still welcome to come and enjoy the region, but a major event of close to six thousand, we just feel is not safe to go ahead with."

Cellar doors will still be accepting visitors under the Covid framework and a raft of independent events will still be taking place as planned.

Tickers will be 100 per cent refunded, and will be processed in the next 15 days.